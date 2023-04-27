Top five PUBG Mobile teams to watch in PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring

The 20 participating teams are gearing up for the upcoming PMPL South Asia Championship Spring, which is scheduled to take place from May 4 to 14. This highly anticipated PUBG Mobile event is organized by Tencent, and the team that comes in first place will be granted a direct slot in the upcoming World Invitational (PMWI) event.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Team list of 2023 PMPL South Asia Championship Spring!



Which team do you support?



The Spring Championship will consist of 12 teams from the PMPL South Asia and eight teams from the PMPL Pakistan. Some teams have demonstrated excellent form during their regional Pro League, and their primary objective will now be to secure the championship trophy and qualify for a spot in the PMWI.

Top 5 teams that could win PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring

5) Skylightz Gaming

Although Skylightz Gaming is yet to win any notable tournaments, the experienced Nepali squad is capable of clinching the title in the upcoming event. They have previously competed for DRS Gaming and has been in the professional circuit for quite a long time. They occupied third place in the PMPL SA Championship 2022 Fall and fourth in the Pro League SA 2023 Spring.

Roster:

Al MafiaNinia MrBoro Nima NoFear

4) 4Mercial Vibes

One team that has caught the attention of many in the PMPL South Asia is 4Mercial Vibes, hailing from Mongolia. They secured the top spot in the League Stage and finished third in the Grand Finale. The team's rising star, DOK, delivered powerful performances throughout the event, playing a crucial role in getting them to a respectable position. Many seasoned players and teams are likely to be amazed by their performance in the upcoming Championship.

Roster:

DOK FAST REFUS APEX Choker

3) AgonXi8

The champions from Pakistan have been in impressive form, finishing at the top of both the league and finals of their regional Pro League Spring. Their team's back-to-back PMPL title triumphs showcase their continued dominance in the country.

They secured the fourth spot in the previous South Asia Championship. Although I8 played some great games at PMGC 2022, a few minor mistakes kept them from reaching the Grand Finals.

Roster:

UZM

BLADE

GHOOST

FALAK

IQ

2) DRS Gaming

Although DRS Gaming from Nepal did not make it to the podium in the Pro League SA Spring, they are still among the top teams expected to contend for the Championship trophy. They finished in fifth place in both the League and Grand Finals of that competition. RuLzSR and his team have already shown their strength and teamwork by finishing second in the Global Championship 2022. The Nepali team was also the second-best team in the previous Championship, making them a strong contender this time around.

Roster:

DeltaX KillerYT RuLZSR Gyantey

1) Stalwart Esports

Stalwart Esports' dominance in the South Asian area remains unchallenged as they have clinched most of the notable PUBG Mobile tournaments held in the region. They were the champions of both the 2022 SA Championship and the PMPL 2023 Spring. They also earned fourth spot in the Global Championship after an extraordinary comeback. Earlier this year, the firm recruited ICY, a former member of IHC, to strengthen their lineup.

Roster:

Action Skryyy PikA TOP NIRZED ICY

Their key players Action and Top have been awarded several individual awards over the years for their stellar performances. Both will also be on the list of top athletes to follow in the Championship SA Spring.

