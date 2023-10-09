Top 5 things expected from Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream

Genshin Impact players are excited for the highly anticipated version 4.2 update, expected to come out on November 8, 2023. Before the new patch drops, officials will premiere the 4.2 Special Program, revealing all the details about the upcoming content. As players are aware, these livestreams always take place 12-13 days prior to new version updates.

Hence, they can expect the 4.2 livestream to take place around October 27, 2023. In the meantime, recent leaks have already shared much information about upcoming new characters, region, enemies, and many more. Here are the top five announcements players can expect from the Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program.

Genshin Impact: Expected announcements for 4.2 livestream

1) New character & weapon banners

Furina & Charlotte's debut officially confirmed (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have already revealed Furina and Charlotte in the recent 4.1 drip-marketing posts. Both of these characters are confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 banners, and players cannot wait to get their hands on them.

Furina is the Hydro Archon and governs the Fontaine region. She will be the latest 5-star unit with Hydro vision, and will use sword weapons. Her signature weapon, Splendor of Still Waters, will be featured in the upcoming weapon's banner alongside Furina's debut banner. In the meantime, Charlotte, a reporter from Steambird is a 4-star unit with Cryo vision and uses catalyst weapons.

2) Rerun banners

Expected rerun characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of banners, recent leaks have dislcosed 5-star units and weapons that will be rerun in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Players can expect the 4.2 livestream to announce the return of Baizhu, Ayato, and Cyno to the limited event banners. All three of these characters are popular for their characters design, story, and abilities.

Based on the leaks, Baizhu is expected to share banner pity with Furina in Phase I banners. Phase II will feature Ayato and Cyno's rerun, while the weapon banners will feature their signature weapons.

3) New Weekly and World Boss

Sneak peek of 4.2 weekly boss from Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Latest Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered details about new enemies who will be introduced in 4.2 update. Here is a quick overview:

New World Boss: Hydro Mimic Humans

New Weekly Boss

Both of these monsters will drop materials needed by new characters, either for ascension or increasing talent levels.

4) New event & free rewards

With the arrival of the new version update, officials will be adding many new and old events for players to participate in. Here is a quick overview:

Counter-Criminal Image Recognition Experiment Log

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures

Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water

Participating in all these events will reward Genshin Impact players with Primogems and other useful resources. Furthermore, they will also obtain a free copy of Freminet and a 4-star sword with ATK% substat.

5) New Fontaine expansion

Posts from the genshin_impact_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

Lastly, Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that version 4.2 update will expand the Fontaine region. It will provide access to the hills on the northern side of Fountain of Lucine and other lakes in the east of West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, according to leaks.

In the east, away from Fontaine's main land, travelers can also see Lumidouce Harbor. This place links the Hydro Nation to Liyue through Chenyu Vale, a different region that will presumably be made available in the future.

It's also important to note that there seem to be only two Statue of the Seven on the new map, along with 23 teleport waypoints.

Other expected announcements

There are a ton of other minor announcements that players can watch in the upcoming Genshin Impact v4.2 livestream. One such change happens to be a new quality-of-life tweak where the number of pins have been increased from 150 to 200.

To catch all the announcements live, players can tune in into official Twitch or YouTube channels on the livestream's premiere day.