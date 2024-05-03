Top 5 things to look forward to for Genshin Impact in May 2024

May 2024 is a big month for Genshin Impact, as the ongoing version 4.6 update is nearing the second phase. It will feature new events, banner changes, character birthdays, and much more. Additionally, there is the 4.7 Special Program, which will reveal upcoming content for future patches.

With the previous patch being dry, players can experience tons of new content in the upcoming update. With such a sizable collection of new content, players will be excited for some additions more than others.

This article will highlight some exciting things to look forward to in Genshin Impact in May 2024.

5 of the most exciting things in Genshin Impact to look forward to in May 2024

5) Birthdays

Many in the community love to celebrate their character's birthday. The month of May will celebrate the birthday of five playable characters in Genshin Impact:

Candace: May 3

May 3 Collei: May 8

May 8 Gorou: May 18

May 18 Yunjin: May 21

May 21 Fischl: May 27

You can expect the community to release tons of fan art, posts, and more, to express their love for these characters on birthdays. Players will also receive a special mail with personalized messages and useful in-game resources.

4) Weapon banner changes

Phase II weapon preview (Image via HoYoverse)

With the ongoing Genshin Impact version 4.6 update soon entering the second phase, the weapon banner will see some changes. Currently, the banner features Arlecchino's signature, Crimson Moon's Semblance, and Lyney's signature, The Great First Magic. Both are excellent 5-star weapons with CRIT stats.

With the arrival of the second phase, the new weapon banners will feature the following:

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance

Jadefall's Splendor

Both are 5-star Catalysts but the former has CRIT stats and the latter has HP% stats.

3) Wanderer & Baizhu Rerun

Wanderer and Baizhu will have their 2nd reruns in May 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of banner changes, the second phase will feature Wanderer and Baizhu, 5-star Catalyst users who will have their second rerun in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Wanderer is an Anemo Hypercarry DPS who uses normal and charged attacks as his main source of damage. Baizhu, on the other hand, is a healer who can also provide a shield. His elemental skill heals the entire party, while the burst provides a shield and heals the active character.

Both are often used to clear Spiral Abyss as popular characters with high usage rates.

2) Upcoming Events

Genshin Impact 4.6 update has scheduled many new events for players to enjoy this month. Here is a list of all upcoming events in May 2024:

Iridescent Arataki Rockin' For Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search

Overflowing Mastery

Iridescent Arataki Rockin' For Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness will be version 4.6 update's flagship event. This will be held in Inazuma on May 06, 2024, where you can participate in three new game modes. The rewards will include a new gadget, a free copy of Gorou, and many more exciting in-game resources.

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy is a co-op event whereas Specially-Shaped Saurian Search is a new combat event coming to the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Lastly, Overflowing Mastery is a recurring event providing double drops on talent domains.

1) 4.7 Special Program

Upcoming Livestream will showcase them (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials will premiere their version 4.7 Special Program towards the end of May 2024, revealing official information about upcoming content, features, and changes for the version 4.7 update. Here is a quick overview of expected announcements:

New character showcases

New & Rerun banner reveal

New Events

New QoL changes

New End-game content

and many more

Clorinde and Sigewinne are some of the most anticipated characters and the upcoming livestream will reveal new details about them, amongst many other things. This will be the most exciting thing to look forward to for many in the community.

