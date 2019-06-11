Travel to the beyond in Oninaki, arriving this August 22nd

Square Enix Ltd., today announced during the Square Enix Live E3 2019 that ONINAKI™, the latest action-RPG developed by the talented Tokyo RPG Factory™ team, will debut on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and STEAM® on 22nd August 2019.

ONINAKI is the third title from Tokyo RPG Factory and the studio’s first foray into the action-RPG genre, sustaining the studio’s mission in taking inspiration from classic Japanese role-playing games to create a captivating experience on modern platforms. Following the release of I Am Setsuna™ in 2016 and LOST SPHEAR™ in 2018, ONINAKI’s inspired art direction, deep character development and captivating storyline contribute to a unique, yet familiar JRPG experience.

In ONINAKI, players will follow the story of Kagachi, a young watcher whose duty is to usher Lost Souls into the next world. After meeting a mysterious girl named Linne, his fate becomes entwined with blood and death. During the journey, players will also meet key characters like Kushi, an exemplary Watcher and trusted leader, Mayura, a Watcher with a kind heart, and the malicious Night Devil from a forgotten time.

ONINAKI will be available for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 system and STEAM® on 22nd August 2019.