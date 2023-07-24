Trine 5 Pontius the Knight trailer - Full release date, expected prices, and more

Popular game publisher THQ Nordic has announced the release date for Trine 5. The popular platforming franchise has carved a unique place in its genre, and players won't have to wait long to get their hands on the next entry. The official announcement was made on July 24, with the publishers also providing details about the platforms on which the game will be available. It was done as a new hero spotlight featuring Pontius the Knight.

The Trine saga has received countless plaudits thanks to its immersive elements, which are staples of the franchise. Trine 5 will be a direct sequel to the 2019 release, currently available on multiple storefronts. The upcoming title is yet to become available for pre-order (as of writing), but announcing the release date will be perfect news for eager fans.

Barring any unforeseen delays, a little over a month is left for the game's arrival.

Trine 5 release date

Trine 5 will release across all available platforms on August 31, 2023. Although the pre-orders are not live yet, the trailer has shed some light on what to expect. As far as platforms are concerned, the game will be available on PCs and consoles.

The latter includes the current and next-gen consoles of both PlayStation and Xbox, alongside Nintendo Switch. Developers Frozenbyte seems to have done a wonderful job regarding availability, and current-gen console users won’t have to miss out on a new adventure.

Trine 5 price

While the official price of the upcoming release hasn’t been announced yet, it will likely be revealed once the pre-orders go live. Trine 4, which is enjoying a 75% discount on Steam, has a listed price of $29.99. It’s worth noting that the game was released when next-gen consoles weren’t available.

Over the last three years, the base price of many video games has increased, and the same might happen with the latest platforming entry. Buyers should expect a standard price of $59.99, although the actual figure could be lower.

Trine 5 will continue in the footsteps of its predecessors and feature the classic 2.5D display. Players will come across three characters - Amadeus, Zoya, and Pontius. Together, they must undertake different challenges, traverse the terrains, and complete their ultimate goal. With the release date quite close, pre-orders are expected to live very soon.