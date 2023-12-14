Tundra Esports vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

BetBoom Team is going to lock horns with Tundra Esports in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 Bo3 on December 15. This best-of-three series' winner will advance to the next stage, Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, and face G2.iG. The losing team, on the other hand, will finish in the seventh or eighth position and be eliminated from this Malaysian ESL tournament.

Subsequently, they will receive a consolation prize of $47,500 USD — this event's total prize pool is $1,000,000 USD. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about who's more likely to win this matchup, its livestream details, and more.

Tundra Esports vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and prediction

Tundra Esports saw a great start to the tournament but faltered on the final days of the Group stage. They defeated 9Pandas and G2.iG and registered a draw against LGD Gaming. After that, they lost to Team Liquid as well as Team Falcons and barely avoided elimination.

All of BetBoom Team's best-of-two matchups in the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Group stage ended in a draw. They are yet to lose a series and were evenly matched against teams like Azure Ray, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Secret, Blacklist International, and Wavitas Sagazes.

BetBoom are the clear favorites, going into this LB Round 1 Bo3 series against Tundra Esports. They boast a strong roster. Additionally, TorontoTokyo's wealth of experience from previous major tournaments can help his team outplay the newly formed Tundra Esports right from the drafting stage.

That said, both teams share a similar playstyle and have aggressive lineups. Betboom has faced tougher opponents in the Group stage. The CIS team can also make comebacks when required. As such, they have a better chance of qualifying for the next stage by knocking out Tundra Esports.

Head-to-head

The post-TI Tundra Esports roster will face BetBoom Team for the first time in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Roster

The following are the rosters of Tundra Esports and BetBoom Team in the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Tundra Esports

Timado

Bryle

kasane

Immersion

Whitemon (Captain)

BetBoom Team

Nightfall

gpk

Pure~

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO (Captain)

Tundra Esports vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

The series will commence on the following dates with their respective time zones:

PT: December 14, 2023, 10:05 pm

ET: December 15, 2023, 1:05 am

GMT: December 15, 2023, 6:05 am

MYT: December 15, 2023, 2:05 pm

You can tune into the livestream between Tundra Esports and BetBoom Team on the following channels:

