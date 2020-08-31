Twitch: 3 popular gaming streamers with OnlyFans accounts

While Twitch is basically a platform for gamers to stream video games, many different types of streamers have emerged of late. These include IRL streamers who are sometimes accused of using other Content Creators' videos to gain traction. Further, some streamers have used their popularity on other platforms as well.

It is no secret that various female streamers are often accused of having fans who are a bit too obsessed with their 'looks'. Quite a few of these streamers have made 'OnlyFans' accounts for their fans.

OnlyFans is a London-based Content subscription service which allows Content creators to directly earn money from users who subscribe, i.e., their fans. The website is popular in the adult entertainment industry and is used by many streamers for the same kind of purposes.

In this article, we talk about three popular streamers who have an OnlyFans account.

3 Popular Twitch streamers with an OnlyFans accounts

1) Amouranth

Kaitlyn' Amouranth' Siragusa is a famous gamer and IRL streamer with around 1.7 million followers on Twitch. In the past, she has been involved in many controversies, including Wardrobe malfunctions, unauthorized streaming on private property, and the promotion of explicit content.

Image Credit: afkgaming

Her OnlyFans account is incredibly popular, with around 125k likes and 6.4k fans. Of course, the kind of content that she posts is explicit, to say the least.

2) Jasmine Foxe

Advertisement

Jasmine Fox, whose Twitch account jasminwolf has around 42k followers, is an Australian gamer/IRL streamer. She is one of the most popular streamers and has a loyal fan base on Instagram as well.

Image via jasminefoxe, OnlyFans

The kind of aesthetic that most of her content features is typical of an 'E-girl', with bright pink clothes and wigs along with suggestive expressions. Her OnlyFans account has around 3.7k likes, on a total of 152 posts.

3) Chelxie

Chelxie is a French gamer, streamer and YouTuber with around 218k followers on Twitch. She has a further 665k subscribers on YouTube. Chelxie streams a host of games and is known for her rather cheerful personality that allows her to connect with her viewers.

Image Credits: Chelxie, Twitter

Her OnlyFans account has garnered a lot of traction over recent months. She has posted hundreds of images and videos on her account, and has even posted links to her Amazon wishlist and TikTok account.