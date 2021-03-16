Twitch streamer mistakes something else for lip balm, and the result is hilarious

A Twitch streamer mistakes her concealer for lip balm, which results in her lips appearing far too white.

Cheers @Pedguin for submitting. My mum’s real proud of me :’)https://t.co/0bHE1mL4Kg — rosie (@Osiefish) March 14, 2021

While waiting in between missions of Darkest Dungeon, a streamer named Osiefish was doing her make-up. She was using concealer on her lips, causing them to appear incredibly white. When she noticed, she immediately looked down at the tool she used and broke into loud laughter.

Right before bursting with laughter, the streamer said:

“Oh what am I doing?”

The Twitch Streamer couldn’t control her laughter as she explained that she had confused her concealer with her lip liner, creating the situation.

Related: Twitch streamer sleeping on live stream regrets her decision after an odd donation comes in

Related: Twitch streamer threatened with machete and gun on live stream, after intruders break into his home

Advertisement

The Twitch streamer's viewers also ended up on the Reddit post, while others commented about similar situations.

It was mentioned in some comments that were there, and that it was the biggest fail of the year. The original comment has over a thousand likes, so it is likely that the Twitch streamer has a large following.

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Some have pointed out that they experienced similar situations. The most detailed situation was:

“When I was a young child my alcoholic relative had a glass of straight gin at Christmas dinner, I had a glass of water. We went into the other room to do gifts and shit with all the extended family and I went back in to get a drink, young eough to forget which was mine and took a big ass swig of gin.”

One of the funniest was that a user apparently had some sort of pee bottle nearby and took a sip from it:

"I hate to take a sip of my pee bottle"

Despite the fact that the situation was not as funny as may appear at first, it was relatable enough for it to gain traction. Due to the fact that it was relatable, people found it amusing.

Related: Twitch streamer berates baby on live stream, sparks backlash online