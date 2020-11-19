Twitch Streamer xQc told to "go die" after trying to calm down toxic Call of Duty lobby

Canadian Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" Lengyel is no stranger to toxicity. Recently, he found himself at the receiving end of a toxic COD gamer's rant.

The streamer was playing COD: Black Ops at 3 am with some random gamers he met in a match lobby. As his teammates went around insulting each other, xQc intervened to “calm” them down.

However, one of his teammates set his sights on the streamer. The gamer talked about xQc’s personality, his brand of content, and asked him to “go die”. Needless to say, xQc was stunned.

Twitch streamer xQc at the receiving end of hilarious yet offensive rant

Call of Duty public lobbies are notorious for having some of the most toxic players around. This was quite apparent with xQc’s team as well. The gamers went around insulting each other and asking each other to “shut up”. xQc was visibly unimpressed and decided to interfere.

"Guys Guys Guys Guys Guys! It’s 3 am on a f***ing Monday! You’re all playing Call of Duty talking shit,” the streamer said.

However, in response one of his teammates decided to interfere and went on a rather expletive rant against xQc in general.

“Your content is shit bro! I hope you kill yourself one day! Oh my god. Such a b***h-a** though bro!”

This was in addition to some rather offensive terms that the gamer used. Although the rant itself was laden with expletives and offensive, it is a normal occurrence in online public lobbies.

Image via xQc, Twitch

xQc eventually burst into laughter and exclaimed “Jesus!” in disbelief. Thankfully, xQc found the funny side of things and appeared more stunned than offended.