Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (February 21)

Given that it's the last week of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, this is the last time that the seasonal cosmetics will be available in the Eververse Store. While most of the items will still be available in the Eververse Store in Lightfall, players will have to shell out Silver to purchase them.

Furthermore, there is no telling when the items that are being sold for Bright Dust will be back in rotation in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. Here's a quick rundown of the Bright Dust inventory in the in-game store this week.

The final set of seasonal cosmetics are on sale in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 sells only cosmetic items, so there are no competitive benefits associated with them. That said, players can purchase some great cosmetics for their armor, weapons, and their friendly Ghost companions.

1) Ships

Ships are making a comeback to the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph this week. The Redline Torpedo ship will go on sale this week and will be sold at 2000 Bright Dust. Interestingly enough, this is the only week during which this ship will be on sale.

2) Sparrows

There's just one Sparrow on sale this week in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. Known as the Externalization, this is a really good-looking vehicle and is probably one of the best Sparrows to have been introduced during the Season of the Seraph. Although it's been available throughout the season, it's been sold for Silver so far. This is the only week during which it will be available for Bright Dust.

3) Ghost Shells

The Drilldown Ghost Shell in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ghost Shells are the most expensive item sold in the in-game cosmetic store. While they don't offer any specific advantage during missions, these little lights love dressing up. The Ghost Shell on sale this week is known as the Drilldown Shell and is priced at 2850 Bright Dust. Introduced during the Season of the Seraph, this is the only week during which it'll be sold for Bright Dust.

4) Weapon Ornaments

Over the course of this entire season, not a single legendary weapon cosmetic was sold in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store. The final week of the Season of the Seraph won't be an exception to this trend. There's just one weapon ornament on sale this week, and it's for the Lorentz Driver, an Exotic Linear fusion rifle. The ornament is called Open Hands and will be priced at 1250 Bright Dust, which is a standard price for almost every Exotic weapon ornament.

5) Armor Ornaments

Unlike the previous week, there aren't any Exotic Armor ornaments on sale this week. However, players will be able to purchase class-specific seasonal helmet ornaments in exchange for Bright Dust. These ornaments are being sold for a price of 1200 Bright Dust and can be applied on any legendary helmet. It's also worth noting that the entire seasonal ornament set has some really unique animated interactions with some of the shaders available in the game.

That concludes the Bright Dust catalog in the Eververse Store this week. Players have until the next weekly reset to make whatever purchases they wish to. Lightfall goes live with the next weekly reset, and a brand new set of cosmetics will be available once the new expansion drops.

