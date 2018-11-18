Video Game News: First ever televised gaming awards show to be broadcasted on December 9th
The creators of the famous entertainment award show Teen Choice Awards will be broadcasting the Gamers' Choice Award (GCA) on December 9th, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM - GMT by an American broadcast network, CBS. The hosts are TV personality Carrie Keagan and Marcus ‘djWHEAT’ Graham, games expert and director of the biggest gaming streaming service Twitch.
GCA is the first ever type of network television award show for gaming and e-sports. The winners are also chosen by the fans and fans can cast their votes on the official page of the GCA. Below is a consolidated list of the categories and the nominees in each category
Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer
Ninja
Shroud
Dr. Disrespect
Tyler1
TimTheTatman
Summit1g
Dr. Lupo
Tfue
Lirik
Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer
Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu)
Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela
AnneMunition
Kat “Mystik” Gunn
Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon
Amira “Xmiramira”
Julia “Juliano” Kiran
Zainab “zAAz” Turkie
Fan Favorite Game
Fortnite
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Overwatch
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Celeste
League of Legends
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite Esports Game
League of Legends
Dota 2
Overwatch
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Rocket League
Fortnite
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Most Anticipated Game
The Last of Us 2
Kingdom Hearts 3
The Elder Scrolls 6
Death Stranding
Cyberpunk 2077
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Rage 2
Days Gone
Anthem
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Fan Favorite Esports Team
Cloud9
Team Liquid
Team Solo Mid
100 Thieves
FaZe Clan
G2
Fnatic
Gaming Moment of the Year
Ninja Plays with Drake
The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit
Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)
Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot
Tyler1 returns to League of Legends
16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion
Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy
Fan Favorite Retro Character
Mario (Super Mario Bros.)
Link (The Legend of Zelda)
Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)
Pacman (Pacman)
Bomberman (Bomberman)
Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure)
Mega Man (Mega Man)
Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)
Samus Aran (Metroid)
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)
Marshmello
Post Malone
Snoop Dogg
Drake
Lupe Fiasco
Justin Bieber
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)
Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)
Gordon Hayward
Kenny Omega
Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson
Ronda Rousey
Jeremy Lin
Neymar Jr.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
David Price
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)
Vin Diesel
Mila Kunis
Terry Crews
Olivia Munn
Zac Efron
Henry Cavill
Fan Favorite Esports Moment
Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run
OG wins The International 8
Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6
Cloud 9 wins Boston Major
NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS
Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Most Desired Franchise Resurrection
Half-life
F-Zero
Banjo-Kazooie
Earthbound
Chrono Trigger
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Jet Set Radio
Fan Favorite Video Game Character
Kratos (God of War)
Connor (Detroit: Become Human)
Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)
Leo Caruso (A Way Out)
Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)
Fan Favorite Mobile Game
PUBG Mobile
Pokemon Go
Florence
Arena of Valor
Alto’s Odyssey
Vandals
Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Overwatch
A Way Out
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year
League of Legends Worlds
Dota 2 The International
Overwatch League Grand Finals
Evolution 2018
ELEAGUE Boston Major
Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team
Belleview University
University of Utah
Maryville University
University of Washington
Ohio State
UC Irvine
Robert Morris University
UC Berkeley
