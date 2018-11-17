Video Game News: Fortnite topples Red Dead Redemption 2; wins Game of the Year award

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 17 Nov 2018, 10:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This year's People's Gaming Awards ended with a shocking winner

2018 has brought us some incredible games. Sony hit the ground running early with its award-winning God of War, giving us a sequel to the legendary series that updated an outdated combat system while giving us an in-depth, beautiful story based around Kratos and his son. The PS4's other exclusive that garnered a lot of love was Spider-Man, Insomniac's latest endeavor that made fans feel like they were actually slinging webs in New York City.

Another heavy hitter, Red Dead Redemption 2, the long-awaited sequel/prequel to Rockstar's iconic western came out recently, picking up rave reviews. In fact, many expected to see RDR2 pick up "Game of the Year" at this year's Golden Joysticks. Surprisingly, though, all of the heavy hitters fell behind a popular free to play game.

Our final award is for the Ultimate Game of the Year, sponsored by @AMD. And the winner is… @FortniteGame #FortniteBattleRoyale CONGRATULATIONS! #GoldenJoysticks pic.twitter.com/ZoMfHVkUPw — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 16, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pulled in at third place, followed up by the universally praised Red Dead Redemption 2. However, Fortnite: Battle Royale would ultimately bring home the coveted Golden Joysticks Game of the Year award.

Fortnite has had an incredible 2018, doing what no other game could over the past half a decade; topple League of Legends as the most watched game on Twitch. The popular online shooter has taken the world by storm this year. Still, to see it beat out all the other incredible titles that were released this year comes as quite a shock.

Fortnite also won "Best Competitive Game" this year, picking up two awards at the Golden Joysticks. Below are the full results of this year's awards show.

- Best Storytelling: God of War

- Studio of the Year: Sony Santa Monica

- Best New Streamer/Broadcaster: Amelia Rose Blaire and Bryan Dechart

- Mobile Game of the Year: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

- Best Competitive Game: Fortnite

- PC Game of the Year: Subnautica

- PlayStation Game of the Year: God of War

- Best Co-op Game: Monster Hunter World

- Xbox Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4

- Best Visual Design: God of War

- Nintendo Game of the Year: Octopath Traveler

- Best Indie Game: Dead Cells

- Breakthrough Award: Unknown Worlds (Subnautica)

- Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077

- Critics Choice Award: Red Dead Redemption 2

-Best Audio: God of War

-Still Playing Award: World of Tanks

-Best Performer: Bryan Dechart (Detroit: Become Human)

-Outstanding Contribution: Microsoft (Xbox Adaptive Controller)

-Best VR Game: Skyrim VR

-Game of the Year: Fortnite

Do you think Fortnite: Battle Royale was the right choice for Game of the Year? If not, which game do you think should've taken the award instead? Leave a comment below.

For all of your daily Video Game News, stay tuned to Sportskeeda!