Video game sequels always come with high expectations. Sadly, many of them end up being underwhelming. One of the most disheartening feelings in the world is being hyped for a title for years, only to find that it fails to live up to expectations. It's even worse when the game one is hyped up for turns out to be a disappointing sequel to its original predecessor.

While some are outright poor in quality, the appeal of a number of these video game sequels is usually diminished as they fail to measure up to their predecessors. We will be taking a look at 5 video game sequels that bombed at release.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Disappointing follow-ups: 5 video game sequels that failed to meet expectations

5) Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)

Silver, Sonic, and Shadow in Sonic 2006 (Image via Sega)

Sonic the Hedgehog is a beloved franchise that has seen many great releases over the years. The same can't be said for the 2006 version. While initially touted as a triumphant return for the Sonic franchise, the video game sequel ended up being its worst performer.

One of the biggest issues with the game was its poor camera angles. The camera would often get stuck in awkward positions, making it difficult for players to see what was happening on screen. The absurd loading time was another common complaint with the game, with players having to spend a large amount of time stuck on the loading screen.

The title also suffered from technical problems such as glitches and bugs. It quickly became the worst addition to the Sonic franchise and one of the most disastrous video game sequels ever made.

4) Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5

The Tony Hawk series was the pinnacle of skating titles but was let down by an underwhelming addition to the sports game series in 2015. Released eight years after its predecessor, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 was supposed to be another successful iteration with better graphics and some creativity. Instead, players found a stale sequel with poor graphics and a lazy design.

The game was clearly rushed. It was filled with bugs and consisted of a basically unplayable online mode. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 didn't introduce any new gameplay mechanics and felt significantly outdated for a game released in 2015.

The flawed and boring map design also added to the problems, making it an incredibly disappointing video game sequel to what was a great franchise.

3) Mass Effect: Andromeda

The Mass Effect series is one of the most beloved series ever made. Thus, it was no surprise that Mass Effect: Andromeda was a video game sequel that came with huge expectations. Andromeda obviously didn't live up to the expectations of most Mass Effect fans as it completely deviated from the original storyline and introduced many new characters who fans didn't have a bond with.

One of the main criticisms of the game was its technical issues, like numerous bugs and glitches that affected gameplay, graphics, and animations. This caused frustration for players and affected the overall immersion of the game. The multiplayer mode was extremely underwhelming and left everyone disappointed.

These reasons combined made Andromeda a forgettable addition to the franchise and one of the most unremarkable video game sequels of all time.

2) Sim City (2013)

City in Sim City 2013 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Sim City (2013) was supposed to be a reboot of the city-building simulation game. While the graphics were far better than its prequels, Sim City 2013 had several technical issues, including glitches and bugs, which contributed to its bombing at release.

The most significant reason for it being a disappointment was that it required a constant internet connection to play, which was never a requirement in the previous Sim City games.

This caused tons of issues with the player base, as server issues meant that one couldn't play the game at all. Even installing Sim City required a stable internet connection, which wasn't as common at the time.

Whilst the game's technical issues could have been ignored, the always-online aspect combined with EA servers meant that this was a video game sequel destined to flop.

1) Duke Nukem Forever

Outdated graphics in Duke Nukem Forever (Image via Gearbox Software)

Duke Nukem Forever was one of the video game sequels that had a great deal of anticipation and hype due to the popularity of its predecessor. Duke Nukem 3D, which was released over a decade earlier, had a huge following. After taking over 14 years in development, its sequel sadly ended up bombing at launch.

One of the main criticisms levied at Duke Nukem Forever was its dated gameplay mechanics, which failed to capture the spirit of the previous games. The crude humor the series was renowned for in its earlier editions also felt outdated and unfunny in the sequel.

Duke Nukem Forever has become a symbol of poor video game sequels, as it completely ruined what was once an iconic franchise.

Poll : 0 votes