Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought a major change where taking down enemies became easier as the Time-To-Kill was reduced drastically. Various weapons feature a high fire rate and high damage output in a short interval of time. This in turn, increases the damage per second (DPS).

The Fennec 45 belongs to the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) category and boasts a ridiculously high fire rate and competitive damage output in close-range gunfights. The weapon has its own unique Fennec platform that offers weapon progression to unlock different attachments. This gun became a staple secondary weapon after the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Let us take a look at the perfect replacement for the Fennec 45 that players can use in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Fennec 45 replacement might be a better secondary slot weapon

Activision released both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a shared arsenal of weapons that the player base could utilize and simultaneously level up. The Assault Rifles and SMG weapon categories have always been the classic choices when dropping in a map with several other players to covet the ultimate victory.

SMGs have a trait that shines the brightest in close and medium-range skirmishes. These weapons can quickly shoot out their entire magazine and mow down enemy operators who take risks and push them to fight.

Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub belongs to the SMG weapon category and hails from the Lachmann & Meer platform of weapons. It features great base weapon stats for fire rate, damage output, damage range, and movement speed. This gun has held the crown of being the best SMG for a long time since the inception of Warzone 2 but recently saw a drop in pick rates.

With the correct choice of attachments, players can prepare a combat-ready weapon build for the Lachmann Sub.

Recommended build:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The L38 Falcon 226mm barrel increases movement speed and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed with the weapon in hand. The VLK LZR 7mW is a great attachment that further boosts the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability of the Lachmann Sub.

The Recoil-56 Factory Stock increases the overall recoil control of the weapon while taking a hit on its ADS speed and crouch movement speed. The VX Pineapple underbarrel is another attachment that increases recoil control, aiming steadiness and accuracy, and reduces the gun's recoil kick.

The 40-Round magazine is an important part of the build, as it allows players to take down multiple enemies before needing to reload.

It is important to note that this weapon build is focused on creating a balanced Lachmann Sub and is not a specialized build for speed or damage output. This build is a great way to substitute the Fennec 45 and introduce some variety in the stale weapons meta.

The Lachmann Sub is inherently a great weapon that can be used in medium-range gunfights, even when players will struggle to output large amounts of damage.

This concludes the most effective Fennec 45 replacement in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

