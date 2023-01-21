Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 January 20 patch notes: Major bug fixes and DMZ improvements

While Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 update is being delayed for two weeks, Raven Software has pushed for a major patch to improve a few things in the game.

Season 2 is expected to bring many changes to the battle royale. However, before diving deep into the next season of the game, there are a lot of bugs and glitches that need to be fixed. As a result, Raven Software has released the January 20, 2023 patch notes, which aim to improve some problems in DMZ, Warzone 2 battle royale, and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes (January 20)

GENERAL (Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2)

Crashes

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Battle Pass

Improved navigation of Battle Pass, including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing.

Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.

BUG FIXES (Global)

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue where the Playlist title for Tier 1 Shipment displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where some players were kicked back to the Main Menu when pressing the View Party button.

Temporarily disabled the ability to mark targets using the Spotter Scope while we investigate an issue.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player's screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents died after being downed.

WARZONE 2

Bug fixes in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a player or cause loss of functionality after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

DMZ (Warzone 2)

Addressed a number of issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping, and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.

Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue causing party members to appear as “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.

Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would show up in a Dead Drop.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.

Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop at the same time.

RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED

GLOBAL (Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2)

Fixed an issue where pressing down on the scoreboard moves the cursor by two.

Addressed an exploit allowing blocked attachments to be equipped.

Fixed a UI bug in the Store that caused Free Bundle tags to stay on screen across other items.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Firing Range with a secondary weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive the Anime Enjoyer sticker after purchasing the Notice Me 1.0 bundle.

MULTIPLAYER (Modern Warfare 2)

Fixed an exploit allowing access to non-Core MP maps in a Private Match.

DMZ (Warzone 2)

Fixed a bug where weapons that had a receiver manually changed in Gunsmith could not be equipped in DMZ.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

