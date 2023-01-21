Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 January 20 patch notes: Major bug fixes and DMZ improvements

While Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 update is being delayed for two weeks, Raven Software has pushed for a major patch to improve a few things in the game.
Season 2 is expected to bring many changes to the battle royale. However, before diving deep into the next season of the game, there are a lot of bugs and glitches that need to be fixed. As a result, Raven Software has released the January 20, 2023 patch notes, which aim to improve some problems in DMZ, Warzone 2 battle royale, and more.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes (January 20)
GENERAL (Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2)
Crashes
- This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.
Battle Pass
- Improved navigation of Battle Pass, including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing.
- Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.
BUG FIXES (Global)
- Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.
- Fixed an issue where the Playlist title for Tier 1 Shipment displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where some players were kicked back to the Main Menu when pressing the View Party button.
- Temporarily disabled the ability to mark targets using the Spotter Scope while we investigate an issue.
- Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.
- Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.
- Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.
- Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.
- Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.
- Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Player's screen to turn black while navigating the Store.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.
- Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.
- Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents died after being downed.
WARZONE 2
Bug fixes in Warzone 2
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a player or cause loss of functionality after interacting with a Loadout Crate.
DMZ (Warzone 2)
- Addressed a number of issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping, and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.
- Fixed an issue causing party members to appear as “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.
- Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would show up in a Dead Drop.
- Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.
- Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop at the same time.
RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED
GLOBAL (Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2)
- Fixed an issue where pressing down on the scoreboard moves the cursor by two.
- Addressed an exploit allowing blocked attachments to be equipped.
- Fixed a UI bug in the Store that caused Free Bundle tags to stay on screen across other items.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Firing Range with a secondary weapon equipped.
- Fixed an issue where some players did not receive the Anime Enjoyer sticker after purchasing the Notice Me 1.0 bundle.
MULTIPLAYER (Modern Warfare 2)
- Fixed an exploit allowing access to non-Core MP maps in a Private Match.
DMZ (Warzone 2)
- Fixed a bug where weapons that had a receiver manually changed in Gunsmith could not be equipped in DMZ.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.
