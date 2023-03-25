Warzone 2 players demand a buff for one of the most classic AR of Call of Duty

Players are requesting developers to restore the iconic assault weapon to its former glory. M16 is an AR in Warzone 2 and is presently regarded as one of the game's weaker weapons. The title includes a vast armory with a wide range of weapon types. The arsenal grew even more after the mid-season "Reloaded" upgrade, which introduced one more rifle to the game.

The most recent upgrade introduced several weapons buffs and nerfs, causing the current meta to shift. LMGs ruled Warzone 2 for a long time, but they recently got substantial nerfs, which changed the long-range paradigm. Assault rifles, particularly the ISO Hemlock, have the greatest pick rate and are regarded as the finest in the current situation. Fans now want to see the iconic M16 get some major upgrades so that it can be used in the game.

Warzone 2 fans desperately want M16 to receive major buffs

M16 is a firearm from the M4 weapon design that is based on the real-life gun Colt M16A4. The iconic Call of Duty weapon has been featured in several games. However, it is currently ranked bottom in Warzone 2's firearm inventory.

The weapon was unaffected by the recent mid-season upgrade, and the M16 currently has a pick rate of 0.2%, according to WZRanked data. In prior games, the weapon was deemed overpowered. But the trend has shifted.

Community response (Image via Reddit)

The Call of Duty community wants to see the firearm get some major enhancements so that it can be used in battle. A Reddit user conveyed his emotions by uploading a photo of the M16 with the caption,

"I forgot this gun is in the game."

Soon after, many admirers rushed to the comment section, claiming that the weapon was in desperate need of a buff, but later another user replied:

"If it gets buffed it’ll be broken strong."

Again, another user replied expressing that the M16 meta will always be remembered as it was way too overpowered in Warzone 1.

Community responses (Image via Reddit)

From all the community responses, it is clear that players really want the M16 to return to its former self. Users are claiming in the comment section that the M16 was "nasty" in a lot of other CoD titles but in Warzone 2 devs have ruined it.

Community responses (Image via Reddit)

One user expressed that burst guns and semi-automatic guns are either too overpowered or terrible. Another one supported the statement by saying that there’s never ever been a “balanced” burst gun in CoD.

Community responses (Image via Reddit)

Users are even claiming that they have kept the M16 to level 1 and avoided it like a "plague".

Community responses (Image via Reddit)

Players are hoping for a major boost or improvement that will quickly transform the M16 assault weapon from the worst to the best. Developers are constantly striving to satisfy the fans by taking community feedback into account and improving the game in every way. We can expect some improvements to the weapon in future updates.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes