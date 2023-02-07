Warzone 2 players want birds removed from game to improve visibility

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released a little over two months ago with its fair share of problems. While many issues have been fixed, more changes are expected with the launch of Season 2.

Adding to the realistic aspect of Warzone 2, many birds in Al Mazrah occasionally fly around in random directions, which has not sat well with some players. They have complained about this unusual phenomenon and hope the developers will take action to improve the gameplay.

Warzone 2 players often confuse birds for enemy Operators

A Reddit user shares their concern (Image via reddit/u/Youchmeister)

It may seem like a trivial complaint, but the inclusion of birds in the battle royale title has ruined many players' gameplay as they often confuse them for enemies, shoot guns, and give away positions, which puts them in a difficult position. This leads to unwanted firefights.

Many players like to play tactically and silently, and being compromised because of a mere bird can be infuriating. At times, birds resemble enemies falling from the sky, coming back from the Gulag, which adds to the confusion. Birds being part of the map was also a concern for Warzone 1 enthusiasts, but no changes have been implemented since.

Players have pleaded with the developers to remove this feature from the game. Moreover, it is possible that removing the birds from the game could improve the performance and increase the frames per second for various users on weaker systems.

Removing birds from the game will improve the visibility and gameplay experience for the players. If the developers want to accentuate the "realistic" aspect of the game, an added mechanic could be that birds fly away from players when spooked to indicate enemies' presence. This could improve strategy and force one to be alert at all times.

Recently, the developers have been actively listening to the Warzone 2 community and implementing changes based on feedback. Many of these changes come with the launch of Season 2, such as the removal of the 2v2 Gulag, increased movement while plating, easier looting, etc., that gives hope to those who want birds removed from the map.

A new resurgence map is coming to the battle royale game called "Ashika Island," which is 15 times smaller than Al Mazrah. It has not yet been confirmed whether birds will be a part of the new map, but there is currently no reason for the developers to remove the feature.

Warzone 2's second major update will arrive on February 15 with the launch of Season 2, which will bring in many bug fixes, weapon balancing, changes to gameplay mechanics, a new map, new weapons, and more. Patch notes and trailers for the upcoming season will be released this week, confirming all the changes coming to the game.

Poll : 0 votes