Warzone 2 pro Metaphor's secret loadout with attachment that makes the FJX Imperium even more overpowered

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has started supporting the growth of snipers with the Season 3 update. The introduction of the explosive ammunition attachment helped build one-shot sniper rifles for the battle royale title. These long-range rifles can benefit from different attachments to boost their lethality without compromising their qualities.

In a recent YouTube video, Warzone 2 content creator and player Metaphor showcased a strong setup for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle. Players can take advantage of this new weapon build to engage in long-range gunfights and secure more kills while using aggressive strategies.

This article will outline Metaphor’s best FJX Imperium sniper rifle build for Warzone 2 Season 3.

Metaphor recommends new FJX Imperium build for Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision has a massive developer team tasked with maintaining the balance of the battle royale for the entire player base. The team must take various metrics like pick rate, player feedback, and game data before implementing weapon adjustments.

The Season 3 patch brought many changes that shifted the meta once again. The FJX Imperium is the latest sniper rifle added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to expand the weapons arsenal. Players can utilize Metaphor’s build to capitalize on its high damage output and great handling stats.

FJX Imperium weapon build

The FJX Imperium belongs to its unique weapon platform and boasts a bullet velocity of 780 m/s. It offers a default scope that can take shots at enemy operators far away or be swapped out according to player preference. While the mobility of any sniper rifle is not always high, the Imperium is quite stable and can be used aggressively with Metaphor’s build.

Here is the complete build for the FJX Imperium, along with the pros and cons of the attachments used in the setup.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

Fahrenheit 29” Laser: Accu-shot 5mW Laser

Accu-shot 5mW Laser Optic: Cronen Zero-P Optic

Cronen Zero-P Optic Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Recommended tuning:

Nilsound 90: -1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal

-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal Fahrenheit 29”: 0.03 vertical, 0.75 horizontal

0.03 vertical, 0.75 horizontal Accu-shot 5mW Laser: -0.5 vertical, -36.19 horizontal

-0.5 vertical, -36.19 horizontal Cronen Zero-P Optic: -3 vertical, 0.75 horizontal

-3 vertical, 0.75 horizontal .408 Explosive: 0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal

The Nilsound 90 muzzle attachment increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, alongside providing sound suppression. It takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The Fahrenheit 29” barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. It also reduces the ADS speed and hip recoil control. The Accu-shot 5mW laser attachment increases ADS speed and aiming stability, but the light is visible when the weapon is in ADS mode.

The Cronen Zero-P optic is a crucial part of this build as it increases aim walking movement speed and ADS speed with a 5x magnification. It allows players to take up aggressive fights and shoot down gliding operators more precisely.

The .408 explosive rounds make the sniper rifle a one-shot setup and can knock down opponents with a single clean shot.

It is important to note that Metaphor’s FJX Imperium build focuses on increasing its effectiveness for aggressive players. The setup can be tweaked inside the advanced gunsmith to fine-tune it for specific playstyles. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

