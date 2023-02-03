Call of Duty Warzone 2 streamer MrDalekJD uploaded a video on YouTube discussing the connections that the upcoming Ashika Island map might have. The content creator considers the information available on the official Call of Duty blog and the map’s historical references.

MrDalekJD has speculated that the upcoming Warzone 2 map might be linked to Black Ops Cold War and the next Black Ops title, which is reportedly set in the 90s. Dr. Peck, a notable character, can be seen visiting Japan at the end of the Black Ops Cold War in 1990. The island’s location specifics remain undisclosed but hint at the APAC (Asia Pacific) region.

Here is a detailed look at all the theories and speculations that MrDalekJD has made so far from the latest Warzone 2 trailer.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island features a Black Ops Easter egg, as revealed by streamer

Activision has released various Call of Duty titles in the past and maintained the continuity of its story modes. The publisher has always been mindful when introducing nostalgia and hiding Easter eggs for the player base to find. The latest one was decyphered from the little chunks of information in the official blog post and Ashika Island trailer.

Black Ops Zombie Easter egg

Warzone 2 is nearing its second seasonal update, bringing several changes and playable content. The show's star is the introduction of the Ashika Island map, which will be featured in Resurgence and DMZ mode.

MrDalekJD took a deep dive into the history of the map and speculated a theory that could connect it to the upcoming Black Ops title. Dataminers have also found concept art that hints at Call of Duty 2024 being in a 90s setting with reference to the Black Hawk Down’s Battle of Mogadishu.

One of the key factors that have created the foundation of this theory is that players can see Dr. Peck arriving in Japan in 1990 after completing the Forsaken Easter egg in the Cold War. The cinematic shows that he was headed toward a cluster of islands in the Pacific Ocean, which could be Ashika Island.

The island is currently described as a hub for transporting chemical and biological weapons. This information could be another critical piece of evidence that points directly toward Dr. Peck and his work.

During his time in Omega, Dr. Peck managed to research and engineer warheads that could cause catastrophic damage on impact using biological weapons. These warheads were diverted to the Pacific Ocean to avoid the mass destruction of humanity. All of the information points toward the apparent location of Ashika Island.

Dr. Peck’s visit to Japan and reluctance to travel to the middle of nowhere in the Pacific is another element that shows he is looking for his lost work. The development of Ashika Island, as written on the blog, was halted due to a publicly undisclosed reason.

The island could have a hidden backstory where the entire map has been transformed into a facility for Dr. Peck’s research. Activision will hopefully release more information about the upcoming Warzone 2 map before the Season 2 update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming update.

