Was there any other way to conduct the PMPL final?

With a lot of fans and gamers disappointed, could we have taken a different route for the PMPL Finals?

The organisers may have chosen the worst possible way to tackle the situation.

PMPL South Asia Final 2020 will be played online.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected every aspect of life, and the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Regional Final is no exception.

The final was expected to be played between 12 March and 5 April. However, as per the announcements made by PUBG Mobile officials, it will now be conducted online and start from 19 March.

Public health is an important issue and must be taken very seriously. But there are many who are questioning whether the concerned authorities could've come up with a better idea than having online matches in the final.

Many Indian fans were eagerly looking forward to the event. They were hoping to experience the atmosphere in a LAN event as there have been very few of them in India up to this point. They wanted to see their favorite PUBG Mobile players in action, as the top Indian teams like TSM ENTITY, SOUL, FNATIC, Orange Rock, etc. had managed to reach the final.

What's wrong with the online final?

The final of any major event is expected to separate the winner from the other contestants purely on the basis of their performance on the given day. And that is the case with every LAN tournament too.

All the gamers play on similar devices and the same network. In competitive gaming, the difference between a win and a loss can be a matter of milliseconds. Reactions play a very important part, and things are heavily dependent on the internet connection.

However, with the event being online, the device on which the game is being played and the network connection can both play a role in deciding the eventual winners. Players will be playing on their own devices, with different specifications. The speed of the internet connection will not be the same either.

When the stakes are so high and the level of competition is so intense, it is important to eliminate all such factors and crown an undisputed champion. That's probably not going to happen with the online final.

The other big issue with online matches is that the six teams that are not from India will be on the backfoot from the start. There is a huge probability of them getting a higher ping when the gaming room is created on the Indian server, purely based on geographical locations.

What else could've been done?

The coronavirus threat is real, and it is right to avoid public gatherings at this time. However, the PUBG Mobile officials could've taken inspiration from organizations such as the WWE, who are having their events in the absence of any crowd at their Performance Center.

The safety of people is important, but if you are going through with an event, at least be true to the sport. There is no point in having an online final in an international gaming event. The device and the internet connection should not be playing any part at such a big stage.

All the previous LAN events in India have offered free entries to the spectators, so the organizing authorities wouldn't have faced any losses either. More importantly, the matches would've been played out as they are meant to be.

The officials, however, have decided to take a different route. Now we can just pray for a smooth event, and hope that play is not marred by the extenuating circumstances.