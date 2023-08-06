"We always find a way" - Fans thrilled as player installs mods in Payday 3 closed beta

Payday 3 has been generating considerable excitement within the gaming community. Despite being more than a month away from its official release date of September 21, 2023, players have already begun experimenting with mods. Payday 3 is currently in a closed beta phase, but one Reddit user surprised everyone by sharing a picture demonstrating the successfully loaded mod PAK in the game.

Players are delighted that the game is already being modded despite being in the closed beta stage. Reddit discussions reveal that users are looking forward to the game's full release, as it promises a great sense of freedom. They are thrilled at the possibility of being able to mod cosmetics and hope it will enhance their gaming experience.

Experiencing the arrival of mods despite being in the beta phase definitely has amazed the community. Responding to this situation, one user on Reddit posted:

"We always find a way."

Does Payday 3 have mod support?

On Reddit, there is speculation that the upcoming title will likely support minor mods, particularly for cosmetic elements. Some Redditors are sharing their opinions on how modding played a significant role in the success of Payday 2, a sentiment even acknowledged by Almir Listo, the producer of Overkill Software.

However, the picture shared by the Reddit user indicates that it's a cosmetic mod, which could present a difficulty for the developers since the upcoming title plans to incorporate microtransactions for cosmetic items and other enhancements.

Some players considered modding to be essential in Payday 2. They stated that the developers would only accept it in Payday 3 if the game fails significantly upon its initial release.

In general, most players express a positive view towards minor modding, seeing no issues with it. They are even delighted, and the recent incident has further fueled their excitement. The developers may or may not respond to this incident, but it has certainly heightened the enthusiasm among FPS fans.

Payday 3 is a hot topic on social media platforms, and despite some disappointing reviews about the closed beta, discussions about modding are diverting the attention of gamers. Regardless, these debates and recognition surrounding Payday 3 will undoubtedly impact its market hype from a promotional standpoint.

What gameplay features does Payday 3 incorporate?

The game is set to introduce exciting new gameplay elements, elevating the heist experience to a whole new level. Succeeding in heists will prove to be significantly more challenging for players this time around. Payday 3 will present high-tech security measures, intricate puzzles, and advanced tools designed to thwart players' missions.

To counter these obstacles, players will have access to an array of gadgets and technical tools that will play a crucial role in both assisting and hindering their progress. One standout feature will be the ability to utilize hacking skills to misguide security guards and cameras, adding an element of stealth and strategy to the gameplay.

Teamwork will be crucial in the game, as players can collaborate and perform activities simultaneously, further enhancing the cooperative experience. Overall, the game guarantees an action-packed FPS gaming adventure with an abundance of new features and more intricate heist missions than ever before.