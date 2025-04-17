Grand Prix in Mario Kart World is one of the two racing modes Nintendo showcased recently, alongside other information such as the courses, characters, and items. The multiplayer racing game is going to be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, which might open up the franchise to additional people.

Ad

However, newcomers might be confused on what Grand Prix in Mario Kart World means. Here's all the basic information for the titular game mode in the racing title.

What is Grand Prix in Mario Kart World?

The courses for the Mushroom Cup (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has revealed two racing modes for Mario Kart World: Grand Prix and Knockout Tour. The former has been a part of the Mario Kart franchise, and its core concept hasn't changed much from the previous titles.

Ad

Trending

In Grand Prix, players will race against each other throughout four circuit courses in a sequential order to win a biome's Cup. Getting a higher postion in a race will award you with better points. The player with the highest points at the end of the final course will win the Cup.

A total of seven Cups have been revealed as of this writing, including Flower, Mushroom, Star, Banana, Leaf, Lightning, Special and Shell Cup.

Ad

Grand Prix in Mario Kart World will prompt players to engage seven races

Racing between courses (Image via Nintendo)

One change that World introduces in this racing mode is the fact that you'll need to race from one course to the next instead of using the menu to instantly start the next one. So essentially, you'll have seven races in total, four lap-based course races and three linear ones when going from previous circuit to the next one. This creates a more seamless experience for players and fits well with the free-roam approach of the title.

Ad

Nintendo also revealed that if you win all the Grand Prix Cups, "a certain colorful course will appear," which we can only speculate refers to the prominent Rainbow Road course.

Another big gameplay change is the way obstacles work, which will affect all modes, including Grand Prix. You'll need to dodge various enemies and projectiles while trying to achieve that coveted first place, like vans that shoot Bullet Bills, Hammer Brothers throwing hammers, or Chain Chomps rolling left and right.

Ad

That was all about Grand Prix in Mario Kart World.

Check out our other guides on Mario Kart World:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.