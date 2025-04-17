Grand Prix in Mario Kart World is one of the two racing modes Nintendo showcased recently, alongside other information such as the courses, characters, and items. The multiplayer racing game is going to be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, which might open up the franchise to additional people.
However, newcomers might be confused on what Grand Prix in Mario Kart World means. Here's all the basic information for the titular game mode in the racing title.
What is Grand Prix in Mario Kart World?
Nintendo has revealed two racing modes for Mario Kart World: Grand Prix and Knockout Tour. The former has been a part of the Mario Kart franchise, and its core concept hasn't changed much from the previous titles.
In Grand Prix, players will race against each other throughout four circuit courses in a sequential order to win a biome's Cup. Getting a higher postion in a race will award you with better points. The player with the highest points at the end of the final course will win the Cup.
A total of seven Cups have been revealed as of this writing, including Flower, Mushroom, Star, Banana, Leaf, Lightning, Special and Shell Cup.
Grand Prix in Mario Kart World will prompt players to engage seven races
One change that World introduces in this racing mode is the fact that you'll need to race from one course to the next instead of using the menu to instantly start the next one. So essentially, you'll have seven races in total, four lap-based course races and three linear ones when going from previous circuit to the next one. This creates a more seamless experience for players and fits well with the free-roam approach of the title.
Nintendo also revealed that if you win all the Grand Prix Cups, "a certain colorful course will appear," which we can only speculate refers to the prominent Rainbow Road course.
Another big gameplay change is the way obstacles work, which will affect all modes, including Grand Prix. You'll need to dodge various enemies and projectiles while trying to achieve that coveted first place, like vans that shoot Bullet Bills, Hammer Brothers throwing hammers, or Chain Chomps rolling left and right.
That was all about Grand Prix in Mario Kart World.
