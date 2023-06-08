What are mini missions in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode, and why are they important?

Street Fighter 6 introduces an engaging open-world environment, the World Tour mode, offering players a fresh and immersive experience. Within Street Fighter 6's open-world setting, players will encounter RPG-style elements that provide a distinctive gameplay experience. The World Tour mode provides players with knowledge about various skills, enabling a better understanding of the game.

Those familiar with the Street Fighter franchise have praised Capcom's innovative open-world approach. The World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 allows you to spontaneously challenge individuals on the streets for fights, accomplish objectives, interact with the game's main characters, acquire the main character's fighting styles, purchase gear, and create personalized characters.

Additionally, another aspect that amplifies the game's fun factor is the inclusion of minigames. While exploring different regions in the World Tour mode and achieving objectives, active participation in these minigames is also crucial.

This article provides details about minigames found in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode and their significance.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? Take my love!Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? Take my love! 💙Which Master do you have the highest bond with in World Tour? https://t.co/6ya6ohx8gt

Why you should participate in minigames in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

In the World Tour mode, you are tasked with fulfilling objectives assigned by the primary characters of the roster. By accomplishing these objectives, you receive rewards and skill points that aid your progression. Another crucial aspect of the World Tour mode is the Bond levels.

Zenny, the in-game currency (Image via Capcom)

To unlock captivating rewards and costumes for your characters, it becomes imperative to enhance your Bond with the Masters (the main characters in the roster). Boosting your Bond requires presenting them with gifts, which can be acquired by spending Zenny, the in-game currency.

Minigames in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode (Image via Capcom)

Minigames play a vital role in meeting your needs for buying new equipment, restocking food items, and acquiring gifts to strengthen relationships. They serve as an excellent means of obtaining Zenny. These minigames encompass Hado Pizza, Scrap Heap, Ball Block Blitz, Ka Ra Te, and Kung Fu Target.

Each of these mini-games presents distinctive challenges and demands completion within a designated time frame.

Hado Pizza presents a challenge where you must press the required buttons, while Scrap Heap demands the destruction of vehicles within a time limit. The more vehicles you destroy, the more Zenny you earn.

In Ball Block Blitz, your task is to evade balls thrown by a random character by effectively employing your Parry moves.

Minigames can help you earn more Zenny (Image via Capcom)

In Ka Ra Te, you need to shatter bottles by executing specific input commands, while in Kung Fu Target, your goal is to break wooden blocks. Regardless of the minigame you choose to participate in, it is important to complete it within the designated time frame.

By doing so, you can acquire more Zenny and successfully fulfill your objective of strengthening your bond with your Master through gifting.

Poll : 0 votes