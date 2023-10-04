When does Apex Legends Season 18 end?

Apex Legends Season 18 is slowly approaching its conclusion. In a revolutionary season for all serious Rank grinders, the game has seen an overhaul of its playstyle across Pubs and Ranked. The stakes have never been higher, and fans are all for it. However, due to the title's stringent new matchmaking terms, the casual playerbase has been significantly affected.

This article takes a look at when exactly Apex Legends Season 18 will end and what players can expect going forward.

Apex Legends Season 18: End date and time across all regions

Season 18 of Apex Legends will last for three months. It will end on October 30, 2023, or October 31, 2023, for some regions. However, this information is based on the in-game Battle Pass and has not been announced by Respawn Entertainment separately. There have been instances where the developer has delayed a new season's release by a day or two.

According to the Battle Pass, Season 19 will launch globally at the following times across different regions:

October 30, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

October 30, 12:00 am CT (Illinois)

October 30, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

October 30, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

October 30, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

October 30, 8:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

October 30, 10:30 pm IST (India)

October 30, 1:00 am CST (China)

October 31, 2:00 am JST (Japan)

October 31, 3:00 am AEDT (Australia)

October 31, 5:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

With almost a whole month left for the season to end, players who are lagging behind on the Battle Pass have ample time to finish it. The last two weeks will see multiple challenges that will assist players in completing their Battle Pass.

What can players expect from Season 19 of Apex Legends?

Besides the general balance adjustments, bug fixes, and other additions, Season 19 will see the arrival of Conduit as a Support Class Legend. Furthermore, a new map, or at least a rework, is likely set to be introduced in the game.

Ranked matchmaking has somehow made its way into Pubs in the ongoing season, making it a nightmare for casual players. Respawn Entertainment is expected to address this issue with the new season's release.

For more Apex content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.