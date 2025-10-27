When does Apex Legends Season 26 end? Dates and times for all regions explored

Apex Legends Season 26 is soon coming to an end. The second split of the ongoing season has been quite successful, and the range of active buffs and nerfs that have been implemented throughout the entire season has kept the whole Legend and gun meta very interesting.In this article, we will explore the Apex Legends Season 26 end dates and times for all regions. Read below to know more. Apex Legends Season 26 end dates and times for all regionsApex Legends Season 26 will end on November 4, 2025, at 11 AM PT/ 6 PM UTC/ 11:30 PM IST. Similar to previous seasonal updates, players can expect a short downtime as the servers temporarily go under maintenance and incorporate all the new additions that will be made with the new patch notes. That said, here's a detailed list of the Apex Legends Season 26 end date and time for all regions:Time ZoneEnd date and timePacific Time (PT)November 4, 2025, at 10 AMMountain Time (MT)November 4, 2025, at 11 AMCentral Time (CT)November 4, 2025, at 12 PMEastern Time (ET)November 4, 2025, at 1 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)November 4, 2025, at 6 PMEastern European Time (EET)November 4, 2025, at 7 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)November 4, 2025, at 9 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)November 4, 2025, at 11:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)November 5, 2025, at 2 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)November 5, 2025, at 3 AMAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)November 5, 2025, at 5 AMNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)November 5, 2025, at 77 AMRead more: Apex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collabEverything you should do before Apex Legends Season 26 endsWell, first and foremost, we recommend that you complete the ongoing Apex Legends S26 Split 2 battle pass and get your hands on all the goodies that you haven't unlocked yet. As the season is about to come to a close, there will be more than a handful of battle pass challenges in the game, all of which will provide you with a massive boost to help you complete the pass.Alongside it, if you want to make the most of all the free rewards that are offered in-game, we urge you to also try to complete all the event challenges that are currently available within the title. This will award you with more free battle pass points, and better yet, a range of other collectibles, such as skins and charms.Last but not least, the end of the season is one of the best times to push your rank to the maximum level. If you have a proper three-stack or can pair up with two other like-minded individuals, you can absolutely run down lobbies and potentially make your way to the highest ranks in the game.That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends S26 end dates and times for all regions. If this article is to your liking, you can check out some of our other related news and guides below:Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and moreApex Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and more