  When does Apex Legends Season 26 end? Dates and times for all regions explored

When does Apex Legends Season 26 end? Dates and times for all regions explored

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:57 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 end
Apex Legends Season 26 gameplay (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 is soon coming to an end. The second split of the ongoing season has been quite successful, and the range of active buffs and nerfs that have been implemented throughout the entire season has kept the whole Legend and gun meta very interesting.

In this article, we will explore the Apex Legends Season 26 end dates and times for all regions. Read below to know more.

Apex Legends Season 26 end dates and times for all regions

Apex Legends Season 26 will end on November 4, 2025, at 11 AM PT/ 6 PM UTC/ 11:30 PM IST. Similar to previous seasonal updates, players can expect a short downtime as the servers temporarily go under maintenance and incorporate all the new additions that will be made with the new patch notes.

also-read-trending Trending

That said, here's a detailed list of the Apex Legends Season 26 end date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneEnd date and time
Pacific Time (PT)November 4, 2025, at 10 AM
Mountain Time (MT)November 4, 2025, at 11 AM
Central Time (CT)November 4, 2025, at 12 PM
Eastern Time (ET)November 4, 2025, at 1 PM
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)November 4, 2025, at 6 PM
Eastern European Time (EET)November 4, 2025, at 7 PM
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)November 4, 2025, at 9 PM
Indian Standard Time (IST)November 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM
China Standard Time (CST)November 5, 2025, at 2 AM
Japan Standard Time (JST)November 5, 2025, at 3 AM
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)November 5, 2025, at 5 AM
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)November 5, 2025, at 77 AM
Everything you should do before Apex Legends Season 26 ends

Well, first and foremost, we recommend that you complete the ongoing Apex Legends S26 Split 2 battle pass and get your hands on all the goodies that you haven't unlocked yet. As the season is about to come to a close, there will be more than a handful of battle pass challenges in the game, all of which will provide you with a massive boost to help you complete the pass.

Alongside it, if you want to make the most of all the free rewards that are offered in-game, we urge you to also try to complete all the event challenges that are currently available within the title. This will award you with more free battle pass points, and better yet, a range of other collectibles, such as skins and charms.

Last but not least, the end of the season is one of the best times to push your rank to the maximum level. If you have a proper three-stack or can pair up with two other like-minded individuals, you can absolutely run down lobbies and potentially make your way to the highest ranks in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends S26 end dates and times for all regions.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

