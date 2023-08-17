When can Baldur’s Gate 3 players use their saves broken by Hotfix 4?

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 4 unfortunately led to a wide assortment of crashes and issues for the critically acclaimed CRPG. What this means is that Larian Studios opted to roll the code back to the previous hotfix. Unfortunately, if you saved during that point in time, any save that was on the most recent update will no longer work. The developers are working on a fix in the meantime, so that players can get back to their gameplay.

Here’s what we know about the work Larian Studios is doing as it concerns Hotfix 4, and when Baldur’s Gate 3 players could potentially get back to their most recent save files. Thankfully, when the update is brought back to the game, these files will be accessible again.

When can players expect to use their saves in Baldur’s Gate 3 broken by Hotfix 4?

Expand Tweet

There’s no confirmed release date for the return of Hotfix 4 in Baldur’s Gate 3. The developers are working on it as we speak, trying to figure out what caused the terrible crashes that the patch was plagued with. Not all players are going to be troubled by this, though.

If you saved the game on August 16 after the update took place, it’s likely you’re going to get an “Incompatible Save” error when you try to load in. This is because Larian Studios rolled back the update to a previous, working one.

The developer has been quick on the draw to get updates and fixes out for the game, so fans likely won’t have to wait too long. Hopefully, it won’t be longer than a few days to a week before those incompatible save files will be usable again in Baldur’s Gate 3. Then, you can resume trying to beat the game in 10 minutes.

Why are saves made during Hotfix 4 not working in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Expand Tweet

The incompatible save error is a simple one to understand. If you see it, that means you saved while Hotfix 4 was available for the game, before the rollback. If you did not save during this time, you won’t encounter any problems.

Considering that there have been 800,000+ players actively playing the game over this past week alone, it’s likely that many are struggling due to this problem. Thankfully, Larian Studios did confirm that the save file will be usable again once an update is rolled out.

You could also simply load a previous save from before the update, and redo some gameplay. That’s entirely up to you.

Fans will simply have to wait for Hotfix 4 to return to Baldur’s Gate 3, but rest assured that the developers are working on it as we speak. If you didn’t save during that most recent update, you can resume gameplay. If you want to know more about the game’s legendary weapons, you can read about them here.