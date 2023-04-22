When can players expect to see preorder bonuses in Dead Island 2

Games like Dead Island 2 often come with specific preorder bonuses. Those who preorder their game copies are entitled to compensation for in-game content once the game goes live. However, that doesn't seem true for fans who preordered Deep Silver's zombie survival game.

Players who preordered the Gold, Deluxe, or HELL-A editions should receive bonus skins for Amy and Jacob. However, based on the information revealed by the developers, they might have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the items.

Dead Island 2 players could receive preorder bonuses sometime in the summer

#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA If you pre-order the Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition, you'll receive bonus character packs for Amy and Jacob. They will be available for download soon after release. If you pre-order the Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition, you'll receive bonus character packs for Amy and Jacob. They will be available for download soon after release.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA https://t.co/OfIYxzksqP

As seen on Twitter, the developers mentioned earlier that those who preordered Dead Island 2 would receive these bonuses shortly after launch. However, once the game went live, the developers took to Twitter to mention that the team was working hard and would be aiming to deliver the bonuses in the summer.

Dead Island @deadislandgame We’re aiming to deliver character packs to Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition owners in the summer. We’re aiming to deliver character packs to Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition owners in the summer.

While the launch has been a success so far, this is probably the major drawback that the game has seen. Seeing a developer delay essential preorder character packs like this is odd. Deep Silver hasn't stated a reason for the delay either. The two character packs in question were supposed to contain the following items:

Character Pack 1:Rodeo Sunset Jacob skin and The Devil's Horseshoes weapons.

Character Pack 2: Neurunner Amy skin and the Casmir & Julienne sword weapons.

In the absence of an estimated release date, some fans are rather upset about this delay. Apart from that, Dead Island 2 has generally received some really positive reviews. With that said, players who've ordered the Gold edition will also receive the DLC for free once it comes out. But there's no word on an estimated release date for the DLC either.

Given that there's no estimated release date for the character packs or the DLC at this point, there's a high chance that the developers will announce and subsequently release both items simultaneously. All of this is speculation for now, and players will have to wait till the developers come up with further information about this.

Given that the title has just gone live, how players will react to the game in the upcoming days remains to be seen. A few technical issues surround the title, and the developers will likely generate patches to address these issues. To conclude, fans of the franchise have been waiting for this sequel for a while now. First impressions say Dead Island 2 has lived up to the hype and the expectations of players worldwide!

