When will Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure release? Confirmed date, time, features, and more

Forza is a pioneer in the genre of racing games, and their latest installment, Forza Horizon 5, is set to receive its second expansion soon. Forza Horizon Rally Adventure is scheduled for release on Xbox this week, and fans of the legendary series will be eager to learn more about the upcoming paid content addition.

Initially released in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 received widespread critical acclaim and is widely regarded as one of the best depictions of the genre to date. It received its first DLC expansion in 2022, titled Hot Wheels. With Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure arriving soon on Xbox, here are all the details gamers need to know regarding the exciting new addition.

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure will be released soon

With the open-world approach adopted by the Forza series recently, potential expansions and DLCs are always exciting news, and Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is no different.

When will the expansion be released?

The expansion will be released on March 29 at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 7 PM

ET: 11 AM

PT: 2 PM

The DLC addition will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Although there is a pre-order option, unfortunately, there is no pre-download option available for this expansion. Gamers must also possess the base version of the game to enjoy the benefits of the added DLC content.

What features are included in Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure?

The Rally Adventure expansion has revitalized the base version of the game by introducing a new map, as well as ten new rally cars and three new teams for gamers to enjoy. Here are all the enticing new features:

New Sierra Nueva map, featuring unique biomes and landmarks

Ten new cars, including the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum and the 2001 Ford #4 Focus RS

New achievements, with the potential to earn 500 gamerscore

More races and customization options than ever before

More event rally props and murals to discover

Evolving in-game world, with visually appealing drone shows

Anti Lag and Launch control features

The estimated file size of the Rally Adventure expansion is around 18 GB on Xbox, and gamers will be required to download the 'Midnights at Horizon' update as a precursor to this expansion as well. This is a sizeable update, a promising indication of the quality of content on offer with this much-anticipated expansion.

The Forza series has historically served as the pinnacle of racing games on Xbox, and with their latest expansion to their flagship title, they are set to reach new heights and explore new avenues. With Rally Adventure soon to be available for download, fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of this exciting new DLC set.

