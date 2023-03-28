When will Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes be released? Speculations and more

Genshin Impact 3.6 is less than three weeks away and is expected to be available on April 12, 2023. Before the new patch goes online, the developers will host a Special Program on the game's official social media platforms. During the live show, they will reveal a ton of information about the upcoming content, including upcoming character banners and events.

The Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program will premiere on their official Twitch channel and will also be live-streamed on the game's official YouTube channel later on the same day.

Additionally, during the live program, the developers will give out three unique redeem codes, which can be exchanged for a sum of 300 Primogem rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program livestream code dates

Baizhu will join the Dendro roster in the v3.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Although HoYoverse is yet to announce the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program date, it is expected to be conducted on or around March 31 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on their official Twitch and YouTube channels. The reason behind this speculation is that all of the previous live shows occurred 10 to 12 days before the release of their respective new versions.

The timing of the Special Program will be different for each player depending on their time zone and region. Here is a list of expected schedules for all the different regions of the Special Program livestream:

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Fans who are interested in watching the Special Program can refer to the timings listed above. During the live show, Genshin Impact developers will give out three redemption codes that can be exchanged for the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

These codes are typically shared at different time stamps of the livestream and each code can be used just once. They usually expire after 16 to 20 hours of release, so it is advised that all Genshin Impact fans claim their Primogem rewards as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.6 expected banners, as per leaks

3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh

Via vississ&Tao

Based on leaks, Nahida and Nilou are expected to be in the first half of the upcoming update. Meanwhile, the two new Dendro playable characters, Kaveh and Baizhu, are speculated to be released in phase two banners. Additionally, it is believed that Ganyu might also get a rerun in the second half of the version 3.6 update.

