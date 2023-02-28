When will Genshin Impact servers come back online? Maintenance and downtime explained

Genshin Impact 3.5 will be released in less than 24 hours. The full schedule for the new update has already been revealed by the officials. Fans are excited to travel back to Mondstadt after the new patch to celebrate the Windblume's Breath event.

Let us not forget the new Archon and Story Quests that will bring more development to the storyline. However, before players can enjoy all of this, the servers will undergo maintenance and restrict access to Genshin Impact during that time.

Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance schedule for all regions

Genshin Impact's version 3.5 update, Windblume's Breath, will roll out in less than 24 hours. Officials have already announced that server maintenance will take place before the update is dropped.

Based on the official notice, the servers are scheduled to go under at 06:00 (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and are estimated to remain under maintenance for around five hours. Hence, fans can expect the update to drop globally by 11:00 (UTC+8) on the same day.

During this downtime, players will not be able to login and play Genshin Impact. Those who are already in the game will be logged out automatically when the server maintenance starts. They can refer to the chart below to see when the Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance will end in each timezone:

American time zones (February 28, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (March 01, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (March 01, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Oceanic time zones (March 01, 2023)

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm

Veteran gamers will already be aware that the maintenance period is a great source of free Primogems. The developers give away 60 for every hour the servers are offline. Hence, fans can expect to find 300 Primogems sent directly to their in-game mailbox. Another additional 300 can be expected if developers encounter minor bugs during the update's release.

Phase I event preview by Genshin Impact officials

This is an official tweet revealing all the fresh content that gamers will experience in Phase I of the new 3.5 update. Here is a quick summary:

New Character Banners - Dehya & Cyno

New Weapon Banners featuring 5-star signature weapons

New Archon Quest "Caribert"

Dehya's Story Quest

Faruzan Hangout Event

Flagship Event: Windblume's Breath

Vibro Crystal Verification

The new Genshin Impact update will also reset various other things, such as Paimon's Bargain Shop, Battle Pass, and more. The 3.5 Spiral Abyss will also bring an updated enemy lineup and new Blessings of the Abyssal Moon.

