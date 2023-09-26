When will Genshin Impact servers come online? Version 4.1 maintenance countdown

Genshin Impact servers are supposed to undergo scheduled maintenance before the release of any major update. Since HoYoverse isn't known for bringing down servers in the middle of an update, there's always a five-hour downtime before the start of every patch. Version 4.1 is no different, as bringing new locations and characters to the game will need a bit of work.

Players can expect the downtime to run from 6:00 UTC +8 until 11:00 UTC +8. Much like any other month, HoYoverse will be compensating players with Primogems for their patience.

This article lists every time zone in regard to the scheduled maintenance, as well as a countdown for all major regions.

Countdown until Genshin Impact 4.1 servers come online

Some of the release times might be tricky to understand for some Genshin Impact players, so the following countdown should help them catch up, irrespective of their location:

Players should note that HoYoverse sometimes deploys an update earlier than the scheduled time.

Genshin Impact 4.1 maintenance downtime for all major regions

Here is a list of server uptime for Genshin Impact v4.1 in all major regions:

India : 8:30 am (September 27)

: 8:30 am (September 27) Philippines : 11:00 am (September 27)

: 11:00 am (September 27) China : 11:00 am (September 27)

: 11:00 am (September 27) UK : 4:00 am (September 27)

: 4:00 am (September 27) Japan : 12:00 pm (September 27)

: 12:00 pm (September 27) Korea: 12:00 pm (September 27)

Similarly, the following list should clear any confusion regarding the downtime duration and maintenance times for all the time zones:

PDT (UTC -7) : 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (September 26)

: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (September 26) MDT (UTC -6) : 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (September 26)

: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (September 26) CDT (UTC -5) : 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (September 26)

: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (September 26) EDT (UTC -4) : 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (September 26)

: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (September 26) BST (UTC +1) : 11:00 pm (September 26) to 4:00 am (September 27)

: 11:00 pm (September 26) to 4:00 am (September 27) CEST (UTC +2) : 12:00 am to 5:00 am (September 27)

: 12:00 am to 5:00 am (September 27) MSK (UTC +3) : 1:00 am to 6:00 am (September 27)

: 1:00 am to 6:00 am (September 27) IST (UTC +5:30) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am (September 27)

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (September 27) CST (UTC +8) : 6:00 am to 11:00 am (September 27)

: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (September 27) JST (UTC +9) : 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (September 27)

: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (September 27) NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (September 27)

Once the server comes back up, players are recommended to open their in-game email and redeem the compensation of 600 Primogems.

List of core content for Genshin Impact 4.1

Here is a list of everything coming with Genshin Impact 4.1 update:

New location: Fortress of Meropide.

Neuvillette and Wriothesley as new characters.

Hu Tao and Venti as rerun characters.

New events.

New Archon Quest.

New enemies.

New field boss.

Login bonus and free pulls for the third Anniversary.

With the release of v4.1 being a few hours away, HoYoverse has dropped their official drip marketing for v4.2, featuring Furina and Charlotte.