Where is the Flea Market located in Inzoi?

Urges are temporary desires that zois have in Inzoi. These must be satisfied to maintain the happiness of zois and earn meow coins. While playing, your zoi might have an urge to go to the flea market. Inzoi has two maps, and the flea market is found in different locations on each map.

This article will help you find the flea markets on all two available maps.

Locating the Flea Market on the map

Dowon

Dowon is based on Seoul (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Dowon is based on Seoul, South Korea. The flea market can be found in the Central Park area, near the fountain area in Central Park. You will find the flea market on the park walkway near the underpass.

The Nuri Plaza area is another place where you can find a flea market. You can find it at the center of the plaza, in front of the stage and near the food stalls.

In Nuri Plaza, you can buy lottery tickets using the photo booth to take photos. You can also use the mailbox to post letters and postcards and donate to the local community.

Bliss Bay

Bliss Bay is based on Los Angeles (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Bliss Bay is modeled after Los Angeles, California, United States. The flea market here can be found in the Liberty Plaza area. Look for a fountain with red balloons, the flea market will be nearby.

At Liberty Plaza, you can play the electric guitar and the synthesizer, order and eat paninis and cotton candy. You can also play basketball, practice dribbling, and play at the arcade.

Build a Flea Market

You can add a Flea Market Stand to your house using Build Mode inside your zoi's house. This can be used to sell items to partygoers when the player is hosting a party. Although a Flea Market Stand, having it will not fulfill the zoi's urge to look at the flea market — it has to be one of the areas mentioned above.

While some urges are difficult to fulfill, and knowing where and how these urges can satisfied can make your playthrough a breeze.

