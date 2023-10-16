Which is the best Mega Troop after Clash of Clans October update?

Clash of Clans stands out as a highly beloved mobile game that provides enjoyable experiences for players, whether competing with friends or engaging with other gamers. What makes Clash of Clans so popular is its distinctive blend of strategic gameplay, ensuring a captivating and immersive mobile gaming adventure. This game continually evolves by introducing updates that bring additional in-game elements, bonus features with time constraints, and invaluable weaponry and characters.

Clash of Clans has just rolled out its October 2023 update, introducing an array of fresh game enhancements. One standout addition is the Mega Troop, significantly augmenting its impact on the game. This piece offers insights into the newly incorporated Mega Troop and its relevance within the Clash of Clans universe.

Clash of Clans October update: The best Mega Troop

The best Mega troop (Image via Supercell)

If you aim to gain a decisive advantage over your adversaries on the battlefield, the latest addition to Clash of Clans, known as Mega Sparky, is the ultimate game-changer. Mega Sparky marks the first Mega Troop introduction since the Clan Capital feature's release. Although it draws inspiration from its smaller counterpart in Clash Royale, Mega Sparky boasts unique attributes.

Features of the new Mega Troop, Mega Sparky:

This latest Mega Troop delivers a devastating electric blow (Image via Supercell)

Damage type: Area Splash

Housing space: 100

Targets: Ground

Favorite target: Defenses

Movement speed: 8

Despite its slow movement, this Mega Troop delivers a devastating blow. Mega Sparky not only focuses its attention on defenses, utilizing a methodical electrical charge, but each shot also inflicts significant splash damage. Remember to construct the Mega Sparky Workshop within the Goblin Mines to access the Mega Sparky Mega Troop.

In short, the Mega Sparky is a Mega Troop perfectly suited for Capital Raids. Given its impressive attributes, it's a worthwhile choice that can significantly enhance your ability to defeat opponents. While it may move slowly, employing it strategically during matches will dramatically boost your chances of winning.

In addition to the Mega Sparky Mega Troop, the Clash of Clans October 2023 update introduces a new capital troop known as the Super Miner. The Super Miner is essentially an enhanced version of the Miner, designed to assist you in effortlessly navigating the challenging mountain and river terrain that is commonly found in Clan Capital Districts.

This formidable capital troop boasts an escalating damage capability against its selected target, persisting until either the Super Miner or the target itself is vanquished. With its distinctive power tool in hand, the Super Miner submerges underground, heading directly toward the nearest building, all while remaining undetected by the obstacles. Notably, when the Super Miner meets its demise, it leaves behind a malicious surprise bomb that inflicts explosive damage.

