Who won OTK's Elevated? Talent show winner bags a $50,000 prize pool

Esports and content-creating organization One True King (OTK) just wrapped up its latest 10-episode game show called Elevated. Mayorwertz (also a Twitch streamer with over 18K followers), a participant who has been around since the inaugural episode, emerged as the victor, securing the impressive prize pool of $50,000.

For those unfamiliar, Elevated saw six contestants challenging themselves across 10 diverse aspects of streaming. The unique format of the game show followed a gauntlet style, where eliminated contestants were replaced by new participants each week.

The destinies of the contestants were determined by the judges, who were not only fellow members of OTK. The Twitch chat served as the fourth judge, contributing their opinions and influencing the outcomes.

Who is Mayorwertz? OTK's Elevated winner goes from 3.2K Twitch followers to 18K

Mayorwertz, the contestant introduced on the show and ultimately crowned as the winner, began his journey with a humble Twitch following of 3,274 followers and an average viewership of 21.

However, thanks to his active participation in Elevated over the past two weeks, he has successfully cultivated a larger community on his account. As of June 2, 2023, he boasts an impressive following of over 18.7K followers.

OTK @OTKnetwork



!!! 🥳



An incredible talent that made it all the way from Episode 1 to the finale. Congratulations!! The winner of OTK Elevated is... @mayorwertz !!! 🥳An incredible talent that made it all the way from Episode 1 to the finale. Congratulations!! The winner of OTK Elevated is...@mayorwertz !!! 🥳🏆👑An incredible talent that made it all the way from Episode 1 to the finale. Congratulations!! https://t.co/ucUv0JFH75

In his own words, Mayorwertz also goes by the moniker "Step Dad Ron" and is recognized for hosting a real-life scenario Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) show titled "No Dungeons No Dragons." As per his bio, he also dabbles in horror games on stream.

When asked to speak up on his victory, the streamer said:

"I'm gonna buy a billboard. I'm gonna buy a billboard in my town (Ohio). My face is gonna be on it. It's so dumb, I love it."

(Timestamp: 03:13:11)

What were the categories in the Elevated game show?

As previously mentioned, OTK's Elevated game show encompassed 10 distinct aspects of streaming commonly observed on platforms like Twitch. These included Cooking streams, Public Relations, In-Real-Life (IRL) streams, React streams, Video creation, Gaming Tournaments, Roleplaying, Green Screen utilization, and other game shows (Sales pitches and dodgeball).

In addition to Mayorwertz, the other five contestants who reached the finale (episodes 9 and 10) were Newdori, MrFimple, Forreign, Navious, and MissSkillShots. These talented individuals are all up-and-coming streamers who had fewer than 20K followers when they entered the competition.

Those interested in watching all the VODs (Video on Demand) of the 10 episodes in one place can visit the OTK VODs YouTube channel. Currently, the channel has over 24.4K subscribers and has uploaded complete streams for viewers to enjoy.

Furthermore, the VODs can also be accessed on the Twitch channels of the respective OTK members. The finale episodes (9 and 10) were streamed on Tectone's and ExtraEmily's channels, where viewers can find the recorded broadcasts.

Poll : 0 votes