Why are Genshin Impact servers down today?: Version 3.8 release time and maintenance status

Genshin Impact's latest version 3.8 update is right around the corner. Considering the patch will go live in a few hours, the game will undergo a server downtime to prepare for the title update. Like previous title updates, version 3.8, dubbed the Secret Summer Paradise, will feature plenty of exciting new content for players to delve into.

While the maintenance downtime will render the game unplayable for all players, it lasts briefly. Server downtime is also necessary to prep the game's server for new content add-ons. This article looks at the Genshin Impact version 3.8 maintenance status and release countdown.

How long will the server downtime for Genshin Impact update 3.8 last?

Genshin Impact's update version 3.8 is scheduled to go live on July 4, 2023, at 8 pm PT, 11 am ET, 5 pm CET, and 1 am AEST. While the title update is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 4, 2023, some regions might be able to access the game on July 5, 2023, depending on their time zone.

Before the update goes live, there will be a roughly four-hour-long server downtime for maintenance. As per the norm, during the server maintenance period, players will not be able to launch the game or download the update. Fortunately, one can pre-install update 3.8 beforehand.

Also, as compensation for players, developer miHoYo will offer 300 Primogems (in-gam resource) to all players. The reward can be redeemed upon logging in after updating the game to version 3.8.

Genshin Impact update 3.8 maintenance status

The game's maintenance will last roughly four hours before the update goes live. As such, players still have time to pre-install the update file for version 3.8 on the platform of their choice.

As mentioned, players cannot access the game during the server downtime. However, they can use the game's launcher to check its update status.

What to expect from Genshin Impact's update 3.8?

The latest update, Secret Summer Paradise, is packed with some amazing new additions to the game. While new quests, optional activities, and rewards are part of the usual title update package, the version 3.8 update also comes with many surprises for players.

Alongside the event-based quests, treasures, and rewards, the update also comes packed with many performance improvements and bug fixes for the game.

