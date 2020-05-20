Why is Free Fire OB22 Advance Server not downloading?
- Many players are experiencing downloading issues with the Free Fire OB22 Server.
- The bug will be fixed by the developers soon and the players will be able to download the update.
Modified 20 May 2020, 19:38 IST
Published 20 May 2020, 19:38 IST
Free Fire OB22 Advance Server is available to download starting today. But the registered players are facing an error while trying to download it. When they click on the download button after logging in, the download doesn't start.
As a result, the players are panicking. We've addressed this error in the article and also explained the steps that need to be followed to download the Free Fire Advance Server after the bug is fixed.
Free Fire OB22 Advance Server Downloading Error
The Free Fire OB22 Advance Server download error is a minor bug and will be soon solved by the developers. The players will be able to download the server's APK file after it without any hassle. After the bug is fixed, the players can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Free Fire Advance Server:
- Go to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server.
- Scroll down a bit and click on the Login via the Facebook option on the screen.
- After successful login, you will be redirected towards the registration page.
- In the registration form, fill your full name, e-mail address, and mobile number. Make sure that the e-mail address and the contact number are entered correctly.
- After entering the details, click on the Submit button, and the download page will appear.
- You will be able to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK from 20th May 2020.
- After the APK file is available to download, click on the Download APK button, and the download will start automatically.
- After the download is complete, navigate to the Downloads folder, and open the downloaded file.
- Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to Settings>Safety, and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After completion of the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app, and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.
