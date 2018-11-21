Darksiders III: Why is Nobody Talking About The Game?

So it just recently hit me that Darksiders 3 is scheduled to release somewhere in 2018 but I was completely shocked to find out that its release is just around the corner, 27 November to be precise on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Being a hardcore Darksiders fan since the very beginning, I was pretty shocked and disappointed in myself seeing that I wasn't keeping a tab on this game which basically was a part of my childhood.

Sure, the game ain't exactly your AAA title but that doesn't mean it can't compete with the likes of God of War or Tomb Raider.

There are many reasons to look forward to this game and amidst this "Games as a service" market, people should realise the importance of a full-fledged single-player game which focuses entirely on being an old-school video game rather than trying to copy what's best for business.

Developed by Gunfire Games, a team mostly consisting of people who previously worked on Darksiders 1 and 2 at THQ before it was declared Bankrupt, Darksiders 3 has a lot to deliver and live up to.

And what I have seen thus far is promising.

You see Darksiders 3 is built up from scratch at Gunfire Games on a new engine which captures the visual fidelity of the previous Darksiders games as well as matching up to current generation graphics with the mix of a lot of purple neon and firey orange colour pallets and trust me it looks good.

The game focuses on Fury, one of the four horsemen(woman) of the apocalypse, and is presumably the strongest of them all.

The game's story takes place parallel to the story of War and Death- the horsemen from the previous Darksiders game, and she is given the task to kill the Seven Deadly sin which is endangering the stability on Earth.

Instead of fast-frantic action which Darksiders 1 and 2 were focused on, Darksiders 3 takes on more of an action RPG approach with its combat, much like the latest God Of War where the combat is suited more towards one on one situation rather than taking down a horde of enemies at once.

Fury is more like a rogue/mage character when speaking in RPG terms as her main weapon consists of a whip, along with different magical abilities which she will acquire on the way. (One such ability is wielding fire)

The game's open world is one huge dungeon where every part of the world is connected to feel more realistic. (Think of it as the world of Dark Souls 1)

Obviously since the game is releasing in what has been a very tightly packed line-up of AAA title release window, it's easy to forget what Darksiders 3 is capable of but we shouldn't.

The game and the developer is trying to give us a solid single player action adventure game with no filler contents, no microtransactions, no premium passes and at such a time when these things are generally expected, we should appreciate the work and honesty of the people working behind this that is thinking for us gamers and making a game solely for us.

Just like me there are many hardcore Darksiders fan out there, and probably just like me, many have failed to notice the game's presence amidst the mammoth of other titles surrounding us but it's okay.

The game comes out 6 days from now, make sure to pick it up and help expand Gunfire games resources so they continue to make great games and recreate the healthy atmosphere among the gaming industry once again.

