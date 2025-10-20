Why are Rainbow Six Siege X servers down today (October 20, 2025)? 

Many Rainbow Six Siege X players have been reporting sudden server issues and connection errors on October 20, 2025. The outage has come as a surprise since Ubisoft didn't announce any downtime in advance on X. For those wondering, the cause behind this outage isn't from Ubisoft's end, but an Amazon Web Services outage.On that note, here’s everything Amazon has shared so far, and when the servers are expected to be back online.Rainbow Six Siege X server outage on October 20, 2025 explainedAccording to third-party tracking website Downdetector, Rainbow Six Siege X isn’t the only game facing connectivity issues. Major titles like Roblox, Fortnite Battle Royale, Rocket League, and Dead by Daylight have faced similar issues as they are hosted on AWS servers as well.Amazon has been providing multiple updates on the official website. Firstly, they confirmed significant error rates for requests made to DynamoDB endpoints in the eastern United States region. They later identified the potential root cause being an issue related to the DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API.In the most recent update, Amazon stated that they have applied the initial mitigations, and some early signs of recovery are there. However, some requests were still failing so the issue has not been completely fixed yet.Based on the information we have so far, it seems like Rainbow Six Siege X servers will be live within the next few hours. Until then, players will not be able to access in-game services including matchmaking, purchasing items, and creating lobbies.That's everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X outage on October 20, 2025. For now, players can simply wait until the AWS servers are fully repaired. In the meantime, you can keep a track of real-time progress and updates on the official AWS Health Status page here.Read more related articles here:Siege X Mute Protocol: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical MementoAll Operator changes in Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)All weapons and gadgets balance changes in Siege X Operation High Stakes (Y10S3)Siege X Y10S3.2 patch notes: Denari nerfs, bug fixes, and moreHow to get free UMP45 Sharkmouth skin in Siege X