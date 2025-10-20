  • home icon
  • Why are Rainbow Six Siege X servers down today (October 20, 2025)? 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 10:06 GMT
Is Rainbow Six Siege X down today? (Image via Ubisoft)
Is Rainbow Six Siege X down today? (Image via Ubisoft)

Many Rainbow Six Siege X players have been reporting sudden server issues and connection errors on October 20, 2025. The outage has come as a surprise since Ubisoft didn't announce any downtime in advance on X. For those wondering, the cause behind this outage isn't from Ubisoft's end, but an Amazon Web Services outage.

On that note, here’s everything Amazon has shared so far, and when the servers are expected to be back online.

Rainbow Six Siege X server outage on October 20, 2025 explained

According to third-party tracking website Downdetector, Rainbow Six Siege X isn’t the only game facing connectivity issues. Major titles like Roblox, Fortnite Battle Royale, Rocket League, and Dead by Daylight have faced similar issues as they are hosted on AWS servers as well.

Amazon has been providing multiple updates on the official website. Firstly, they confirmed significant error rates for requests made to DynamoDB endpoints in the eastern United States region. They later identified the potential root cause being an issue related to the DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API.

In the most recent update, Amazon stated that they have applied the initial mitigations, and some early signs of recovery are there. However, some requests were still failing so the issue has not been completely fixed yet.

Based on the information we have so far, it seems like Rainbow Six Siege X servers will be live within the next few hours. Until then, players will not be able to access in-game services including matchmaking, purchasing items, and creating lobbies.

That's everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X outage on October 20, 2025. For now, players can simply wait until the AWS servers are fully repaired. In the meantime, you can keep a track of real-time progress and updates on the official AWS Health Status page here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Quick Links

