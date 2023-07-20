Will Baldur's Gate 3 early access save carry over?

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated releases in 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting Larian Studios’ next adventure. Currently, the game is in early access as it prepares for a full worldwide launch on August 3 on PCs, followed by a PS5 release in early September. PC users have been able to enjoy a lot of content made available in the early access stage.

That said, it makes little sense for anyone to start Baldur's Gate 3 right now. Anyone who gets early access now will be upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition for free when the game gets a full launch. However, Larian Studios has already confirmed that there will be no carryover of progress. The developer has also revealed why players must make a fresh start entirely after the title's full release.

Why won’t Baldur's Gate 3 early access progress carry over?

Larian Studios has been transparent about whether players can carry over their early access progress in Baldur's Gate 3. In a community post on July 13, the developer clearly stated that everyone would have to start fresh come August 3:

"We’re recommending that players don’t buy the early access version of Baldur's Gate 3 with a view to play through that content, partly because it’s out of date but mostly because we’re so close to launch.”

The content available in early access is a limited part of the game. For example, players can only finish the first act earlier, and the remaining portion of the story will be available at full launch.

Some changes will be implemented in Act 1 itself. New classes like the Monk, which aren't part of the early access journey, will be introduced. This is just an example of how the gameplay could be very different after the full launch of the title compared to the early access period.

The drastic differences in the two versions have been cited as the main reason for the non-transfer of early access progress. That said, the developer's transparency will benefit anyone planning to buy the game.

Despite the need for more transfer of in-game progress, it makes sense to pre-order the title. While the final price will not rise later, anyone who pre-orders will automatically be entitled to a Digital Deluxe version at no additional cost.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate 3 will have different goodies, including a soundtrack, cosmetics, and more. Do note that the three-day early access period that was originally announced by Larian Studios will no longer be available.