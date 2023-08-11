Will EA FC 24 overall ratings change from the closed beta?

EA FC 24 is now out on closed beta in selected platforms and regions worldwide, as EA Sports plans to make the final set of tests based on feedback from the community. While the full release will occur on September 29 on all available platforms, selected members can already get an early taste. Several new features have already been showcased in the previous deep dive trailers.

With the start of the closed beta, social media has started flooding with news about the overall ratings of the footballers. Those with access to the beta can get a glimpse of the key numbers associated with all the global football stars present in the game. However, it's important to remember that these ratings aren't the official ones for EA FC 24 and are subject to change soon.

When will EA FC 24 overall ratings reveal take place?

As of writing, EA Sports still needs to reveal when the community will receive the official ratings. FIFA 23, released on September 30, got its ratings revealed in the same month last year. This time, the release date of EA FC 24 is scheduled for September 29, with early access beginning a week prior. Hence, September 2023 is the likeliest time for the official numbers to increase.

Some of the ratings in the closed beta may remain in the full release. However, history suggests that EA Sports will be conducting heavy rounds of adjustments once the closed beta is over. Hence, it's best to avoid making any conclusions based on the current overall ratings.

Additionally, progress from the closed beta will not be carried forward to the full version of EA FC 24. All players must start fresh when the full launch occurs, whether they participate in the beta or not. The game's currently available for pre-order on all available platforms. Those who opt for the Ultimate Edition can start their journey on September 29.

In many ways, the closed beta contains numerous features that will be present in the full version. Also available on consoles, participating in the beta is mainly limited to the US and UK. Based on early impressions, exciting changes are noticeable in the overall gameplay.

More features will likely be showcased in the coming days as a couple of scheduled deep dive trailers are left. With new features and an enhanced Frostbite engine, there's plenty waiting for the community.