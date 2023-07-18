Will Honkai Star Rail 1.2 be available on the PlayStation 5?

Honkai Star Rail is the latest free-to-play highlight from miHoYo. The popular turn-based RPG is known for its engaging plot and unique cast of characters. With the upcoming 1.2 update, fans are hyped once again for new content and additions. So far, the game has enjoyed much success across PC and smartphone platforms.

The user base is also slowly growing with new content and features being added to the game. But what about the PlayStation 5? Sony's latest console already has Genshin Impact, another popular hit from HoYoverse. Is it time for Honkai Star Rail to make its debut as well?

Will Honkai Star Rail release on PlayStation 5 with its version 1.2 update?

Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a bit longer. The game is set for release on PlayStation 5 during Q4 2023. That is between October and December of this year. A PlayStation 4 version is also planned, but no confirmation of its release window has been divulged so far.

There were rumors before of a PS5 release during the 1.1 update launch. But they did not come to fruition. At this point, it will arrive for a future update if the developers intend to push out frequent story and banner updates for the game. On the flip side, PlayStation-only players will get to enjoy a ton of content in one go.

What does Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 include?

As with the latest 1.1 update, players can anticipate many new additions. Here is a rundown of some of the things to expect from Honkai Star Rail's "Even Immortality Ends" update very soon:

New storyline: Called "Topclouded Towerthrust," this new chapter delves further into the mystery Stellaron found aboard the Xianzhou. Will players finally unravel the culprit behind the fiasco plaguing the space-faring ship?

New characters: The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update introduces the latest banner with three new characters: Blade (5 star/Destruction/Wind), Kafka (5 star/Lightning/Nihility), and Luka (4 star/Physical/Nihility). The former two are antagonists who are introduced at the onset of the Xianzhou arc. Luka, meanwhile, is a totally new addition to the roster. Available as part of the new seasonal Warp, players can spend tickets through this gacha system to get a chance to obtain these characters.

New Light Cones: These are equipables that enhance a character's stats and performance in battle and also grant unique perks. Unreachable Side (Destruction) and Patience Is All You Need (Nohility) are two new Light Cones obtainable via the Warp. As per their feature art, they seem to synergize with Blade and Kafka, respectively.

Simulated Universe World 7: The much-awaited World 7 will be added to Honkai Star Rail 1.2. This will make it the highest-difficulty gauntlet thus far in the game that players must beat to obtain materials and gear. Furthermore, two new Planar Ornaments will also be added among potential rewards.

As per leaks, there will be a version 1.3 soon as well, with its own content and banners. But that is for the future. Version 1.2 is slated to arrive on July 19, 2023.