Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to easily defeat Changgui

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest souls-like action role-playing game, features some tough-as-nails boss and enemy encounters.

From humanoid warriors of legends such as Liu Bei, Xiahou Yuan, and Lu Bu, to mythical beasts from Chinese mythology such as the Leishi, Suanyu, Corpse Demon, and more, Wo Long features a host of challenging enemies.

The unique boss fights that conclude every main story chapter and optional questlines are the highlights of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, there are quite a few miniboss enemies that players will face, which pose an equal amount of challenge when compared to some of the main foes.

One such miniboss is the "Changgui," a large mutated tiger-like beast that players will encounter regularly in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's multiple main story and optional missions.

That said, here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Changgui in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily defeat Changgui in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

You can encounter the Changgui quite early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In fact, the miniboss appears as an optional encounter in the very first chapter.

In the first chapter, the Changgui is arguably the most difficult enemy encounter (appearing with a base morale rank of 15), seconded by the level's final boss, Zhang Liang, General of Man.

What makes the miniboss a formidable force is its high damage output via its many attacks, which usually end up in a combo, massive health pool, and agility. There are two attacks that deal a lot of damage, the first being a pounce attack, and the second being a claw swipe combo, which ends with a body slam.

The Changgui also has a critical blow attack, but it is relatively easy to counter, compared to its other regular attacks. While most of the miniboss' attacks can be countered by deflecting. However, since Changgui's attacks are quite fast, parrying them can be quite a hassle, especially with the multiple claw swipe combo, which has precise parry timings.

Missing out on the timing of any of its attacks can easily chew through your spirit gauge as well as your health bar. As such, the best way to avoid most of the miniboss' attacks is to dodge or block them, depending on your spirit gauge.

Staggering the Changgui is not easy, as the miniboss comes equipped with a hefty spirit gauge, which can only be depleted with elemental attacks, martial attack combos, or deflecting its critical blow.

As for the elemental weakness, the Changgui is very weak against fire and metal virtue spells. Wizardry spells like Burning Falmewave, Engulfing Inferno, Thorny Ground, and Molten Calamity Thorn are some of the best against the miniboss. You can also use water and wood phase spells, but the beast, much like Zhuyang, is most susceptible to flame attacks, which can easily help you deplete its spirit gauge for a fatal strike.

Defeating the Changgui in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is all about patience and knowing when to attack. The best way to efficiently dispatch the miniboss is to try and avoid most of its regular attacks, be it by dodging, deflecting, or dealing damage using elemental spells and martial arts.

Poll : 0 votes