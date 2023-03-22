Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to easily defeat Shuigui

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest role-playing title, is easily one of the most challenging souls-like experiences out there.

Similar to the Nioh games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's boss fights are the highlight of the entire experience. However, the game also features a huge assortment of optional minibosses that can be equally as challenging as some of the main story bosses.

One such recurring miniboss that you will go up against in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's numerous main story and optional missions is the Shuigui, a mermaid-like demon. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Shuigui, including its different variants.

How to easily defeat Shuigui in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Shuigui are demons that resemble beautiful mermaids, and according to ancient Chinese legends, these creatures were once thought to be the remnants of women who drowned themselves and now haunt the bodies of water where they perished.

The Shuigui, much like Changgui, is one of the first miniboss enemies that you will face in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

While the standard (blue-colored) version of the Shuigui might not be as tough to deal with, its more powerful red-colored variant is easily the most challenging miniboss encounter in the game. The Shuigui primarily uses melee attacks but also has access to a few ranged options.

The most common attack is one where it charges towards you while flailing its arms, which can easily stun-lock you within a combo, dealing a lot of spirit and health damage. Another attack is where the Shuigui spits out a narrow stream of water towards you, which also inflicts a lot of spirit damage. Fortunately, both of these can be easily avoided by either dodging or deflecting.

The Shuigui also has access to a critical blow where it raises its tail and charges it before landing an overhead attack. You can deflect the attack to deal massive spirit damage to the miniboss. However, parrying this move requires precise timing. The penalty for missing the deflect is equally as massive, with a lot of health and spirit damage, which can be fatal if the demon follows up with a regular attack or combo.

Both the regular as well as the powered-up versions have similar attacks, with the red variant having slightly more health and a lot more spirit. The Shuigui is quite susceptible to flame virtue wizardry spells such as Burning Falmewave and Engulfing Inferno, which can help you easily deplete their spirit gauge, opening them up for a fatal strike.

