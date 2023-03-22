Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty miniboss guide - How to easily defeat Suanyu

Featuring a unique deflection-based combat system and challenging boss encounters, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is easily one of the best souls-like experiences out there.

Much like the Nioh series, Wo Long features some incredibly challenging boss fights and enemy encounters that will put your ability to adapt and master the game's combat system to the test.

While the main story bosses are the highlight of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the minibosses also pose a similar amount of challenge.

One such miniboss who also appears as the main foe in one of the optional sub-missions is the bird-like demon, Suanyu. It's easily one of the toughest enemies that you will face during the first few chapters of the game, in part due to its multi-hit combos and elemental attacks. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily defeat Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Suanyu is an enormous demon resembling a bird who, according to Chinese legends, is known to reside high up on Mt. Jingshan. The beast mostly uses its sharp beak and talons to attack, but can also use its shard blade-like feathers as a ranged weapon which deals massive spirit damage.

The miniboss also has access to wood (lightning) elemental attacks, which it mostly combines with its regular attacks.

The Suanyu can also cast lightning projectiles, which can easily chew through your entire spirit gauge and leave you vulnerable to follow-up attacks. The miniboss also has another trick up its sleeve, that being its ability to easily reposition itself by simply flying around the battlefield.

Due to the miniboss' agility and ability to fly, it's hard to land consecutive hits and inflict it with any elemental ailment, unless you are using your wizardry spells.

However, the Suanyu also has quite a few weaknesses that you can easily exploit to get an easy victory over the miniboss. Given that the beast uses wood elemental abilities, it is very weak against metal and flame virtue wizardry spells, which you can use to easily deplete its spirit gauge. This would leave it susceptible to a fatal strike. Apart from wizardry spells, you can also use weapon martial arts to deal damage to Suanyu's health and spirit gauge.

Suanyu has two very well-telegraphed critical blows, one where it backs away and comes charging headfirst towards you and another where it flies up in mid-air and charges an energy ball and launches it towards you.

Both of these attacks can be easily deflected, which allows you to deal massive damage to the miniboss' spirit. The real trick to defeating Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lies in timing your attacks and deflecting its critical blows, which almost instantly depletes its spirit gauge.

