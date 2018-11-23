×
Xbox One News: Microsoft reveals console discounts and bundles

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    23 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST

Black Friday is finally here, and it's time to check out Microsoft's console bundles!
Black Friday is finally here, and it's time to check out Microsoft's console bundles!

With the Thanksgiving dinners finished and the Turkeys picked clean, it's finally time to cash in on some incredible Black Friday deals!

Earlier this week, we reported on a list of great games Microsoft had discounted for the holiday season. Today, the company added to that by bringing us consoles and bundles at severely reduced prices.

While the Xbox One X 1TB normally costs around $499.00, Microsoft has knocked off $100 for the console. You can grab the company's latest gaming system for a fifth of the price at $399.00. However, Microsoft has bundled the Xbox One or Xbox One X, with various games. Each bundle also includes a digital code for Gears of War 4.

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle - $558.99 $429.00

Xbox One X Special Edition Console: Fallout 76 Bundle - $499.00 $429.00

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 Bundle - $499.00 $429.00

Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle - $499.00 $429.00

Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle - $499.00 $429.00

Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle - $499.00 $429.00

Xbox One Battlefield Bundle - $299.00 $229.00

Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

Xbox One Fortnite Battle Royale Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

Xbox One Starter Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

Xbox One Rocket League Blast Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

Xbox One NBA 2K19 Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

(Out of Stock) Xbox One Two Controller Bundle - $299.00 $229.00 

Though the two controller bundle is officially out of stock, you can still save $10-$25 on most controllers for the system. As an added bonus during this sale, you can also get one month of Xbox Live Gold for only $1!

What bundle catches your eye? Will you be upgrading to the Xbox One X this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

