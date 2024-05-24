XDefiant downtime today (May 24): Patch update, when will servers be back online?

XDefiant downtime today (May 24, 2024) will start at 6 am PT/ 9 am ET, and players will be unable to play the game across all platforms. This downtime is due to a patch rolling out for the game from Ubisoft. Multiple changes will be arriving with the update rolling out during the downtime, which is expected to last for around one hour. During this time, players will not be able to connect to the game servers.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the XDefiant downtime today.

XDefiant downtime for all regions

Ubisoft is rolling out some key changes to the game with today's patch. For this, a downtime of one hour is necessary. The developers from Ubisoft have informed players about this downtime through a post on their X handle. The downtime starting time for different regions is as follows:

United States: 6 am Pacific Time / 9am Eastern Time

International: 4 pm Coordinated Universal Time

The downtime will last for an hour. But if it gets extended, make sure to check the social media channels of XDefiant and Ubisoft. Players will get an unlocked Practice Zone when the game comes back online.

XDefiant patch update following the downtime

XDefiant Mayday map (Image via Ubisoft)

After the downtime is lifted, there will be significant changes to the game. Ubisoft has listed out what they will be adding to the game during this downtime. Here are the official XDefiant patch updates for May 24:

Game Modes

Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.

Devices

Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.

Netcode

That issue where you'd get hit markers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong - you did damage them. Should be fixed now.

Localization

Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.

Miscellaneous

We've turned the Practice Zone back on but it's possible weird things could still happen.

Fixed an issue that was causing low framerates with some AMD GPUs.

That's everything you need to know about the XDefiant downtime that will take place on May 24. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more XDefiant news.

