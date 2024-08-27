The XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes have been released, and the update will start rolling out on August 28. In this minor patch, developers have introduced multiple changes to the FPS title. Ubisoft has fixed the issue of jump-spamming mitigations along with animation speeds. There are also multiple bug fixes done in maps like Daytona and Echelon HQ. However, the biggest changes are arriving in the ranked mode of XDefiant.

This article will cover everything you need to know about XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes and what it contains

XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes: All changes coming on August 28, 2024

XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes bring ranked updates (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are all the changes in the XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes that will arrive in the game on August 2:

Trending

Gameplay updates in XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes

Since humans first hopped, some among them thought they should not. Others consider jumping the most profound expression of skill. Both sorts will find something to argue about in this array of new jump-spamming mitigations.

Let's start with a tweak to the sway penalty, which shimmies a player's aim on subsequent rapid jumps (defined as those triggered within 1.25 seconds of a previous jump). The first three jumps remain sway-free, as before, except now the maximum penalty applies on the fourth repeated jump and/or crouch instead of the fifth. (Previously, aim sway triggered on the fourth jump but didn't reach maximum sway until jump five.)

Also, the jump-height penalty is progressive, meaning jump height decreases gradually after each repeated jump and is now capped after three jumps: After the first, jump height is set at 70 percent of max height, then 49 percent of max height, then 34 percent of max height. Capping this after three will be the same for the landing-speed-reduction penalty.

Other jump-related adjustments:

Midair strafing speed was reduced by 25 percent. Horizontal jump speed was reduced by 10 percent.

Finally, we've reduced the animation speed for these transitions:

Stand > Crouch Crouch > Stand Stand > Jump Sprint > Slide Slide > Jump

Map updates in XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes

On the Daytona map, players were able to shoot opponents through a wall not intended to allow bullet penetration. The offending wall is now appropriately bulletproof.

Fixed a bug causing a connection error when players stood on a railing in the Echelon HQ map.

Read More: Ubisoft introduces Community loop ahead of XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes

Ranked Mode updates in XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes

Ranked play now has ability restrictions. This means any given ability can only be chosen by one player per team, thus encouraging teammates to select different abilities. (The player's ability is shaded orange to distinguish it from teammate abilities, which remain shaded gray.) If the player switches to another unused ability during the match, it will be available upon respawn, freeing up their previously selected ability.

Ranked mode has been tuned to speed up rank progression while also increasing loss forgiveness, so losses are less likely to cause a tumble in your rank.

Players now earn increased Rank Points for delivering a winning performance in all ranks except Legends. On average, players should see about 30 percent more RP from won matches. On the flipside, match losses are more forgiving due to an increase in the "loss buffer" from 45 to 75 Rank Points. Translation: Losing players whose Rank Points drop to the next lower rank will not fall in rank if they remain within that buffer threshold. Don't sweat it if you lose a Ranked match in Bronze: Now the loss won't cost you any Rank Points.

To discourage Ranked mode competitors from bailing mid-match, the Rank Point penalty for quitting has increased from 40 RP to 50 RP.

Fixed two Ranked matchmaking bugs: One that was preventing Ranked players from matchmaking in the Ranked lobby, and a second bug that let Ranked players invite other players outside the matchmaking restrictions (for instance, players of a much higher rank) while waiting in the queue.

Miscellaneous updates in XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes

The Ubisoft Connect GS-Kommando Core Challenges Smoother Operator and Elite Operator weren't unlocking after their requirements were met, but now they are.

Graphical and audio fixes, various.

Crash fixes, various.

This covers everything you need to know about the new XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch notes. Check out other game-related news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!