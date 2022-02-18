“What the f*ck is that?”: xQc is left disgusted by questionable fan clip involving Forsen

Earlier today, Felix “xQc” was left dumbfounded after a viewer sent him a video in his Twitch chat. The video was a thirty-second long YouTube Shorts clip that contained a compilation of questionable clips of the Swedish streamer Sebastian “Forsen” and Felix himself.

The streamer took a good chunk of time to process what was happening in the clip. After a long pause, the streamer was able to react by saying:

“What the f**k is that?!”

Disclaimer: The clip may not be suitable for everyone. Viewer discretion is advised.

xQc receives a very weird clip by a viewer in his Twitch chat

VOD for the clip starts at 00:58:33

xQc had just started his daily stream and was about an hour into it. As usual, he was reacting to a bunch of videos and clips sent to him by his viewers in his Twitch chat. Things seemed pretty normal until a viewer sent him a YouTube shorts clip.

As soon as the Canadian streamer opened up the clip, the sound blared, and it started. Stunned by what was playing right in front of him, the streamer sat quietly to process what was going on on his screen.

The clip was had several photos and gifs of Forsen and X's stitched together, which were highly suggestive and had many questionable references. The only reaction he could produce after watching the said clip was:

“What the f**k!”

Fans react to xQc watching a clip of him and Forsen

Fans on Reddit almost had the same reaction as the streamer. They mentioned how long the streamer took to react and someone else mentioned how the clip was both weird and hilarious.

Meanwhile, commentators on the YouTube Shorts clip were on a completely different tangent. They wanted the clip to get more popular so that Forsen himself could react to the clip.

Comments on the YouTube Shorts clip (Images via setik/YouTube)

Forsen’s viewers and audiences are among the most infamous ones present on the streaming platform. They are known as “Forsen Bajs” or “Forsen Boys” and are famous for creating meta jokes and memes that spread like wildfire on different channels and chats.

Forsen’s and Felix's viewers are also known for clashing and have called it “Juicers (Felix’s viewers) vs. Forsen Boys.” They create memes and posts that get spammed on the content creators' streams. The said clip seems to be one of Forsen’s viewers’ creations.

