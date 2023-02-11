"You f**kin' scumbag!" - HasanAbi bursts out laughing after getting expertly trolled by a viewer

Hasan “HasanAbi” was almost 10 hours deep into a livestream, when one of his fans caught him off guard, trolling him in a way that caused him to break into gales of laughter. His audience also appreciated the comment, as it came quite out of nowhere.

While reading an article about MrBeast’s recent video that helped blind people see, a comment came through that heckled the streamer for his ad placement in the stream. It’s not an uncommon thing for his viewers, but the way in which it was done briefly broke the streamer.

“Aw, f**k you! You f**kin’ scumbag! You f**kin’ piece of s**t, f**k you!”

HasanAbi gets hilariously trolled by his audience during livestream

While reading the article on MrBeast, a few comments came through the streamer's chat, and in particular, caught his attention. It started off as a statement on trying to change the way people were born but went in a completely different direction.

“Nah, I get it, it’s super bigoted to try and change the way someone is, especially if they were born that way and make them more like you. Imagine telling a gay person that they need to be “cured”, that’s like telling. . . oh, f**k you!”

That’s when the curve ball hit the streamer, and HasanAbi realized he was being trolled. Chat rated the troll anywhere from 8/10 to 10/10, absolutely loving the move by the viewer. After a second, he finished reading the statement.

“You f**kin scumbag! You piece of s**t, f**k you! That’s like telling someone you can’t avoid the top of the hour ad break.”

HasanAbi spent several moments laughing hard at the statement, before replying again. The audience continued to send in “10/10” chats and OmegaLul emotes to say that it was incredible work.

“Dude, I was so ready, you f**kin a**hole! God, that was good! F**k you know, good job! Good job! Are ya happy? You f**ked me, okay? You f**ked me! That was cruel, what you did. It was cruel.”

However, at least one Redditor was disappointed. While the trolling was excellent, it was the creation of a chatter right before Hasan responded to it. So, some called it “stolen valor,” for stealing the moment and the statement.

Another Redditor highlighted that this would surely become a new copypasta for HasanAbi’s chat, and he can expect to see it all the time now, especially since he reacted positively to it when it initially happened.

The way the comment played out and Hasan's response caused his chat to find it just as funny as he did (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Either way, both the stream chat and Reddit thought it was a hilarious moment, with his own chat spamming “10/10”, and at least one Redditor commenting on the trolling itself. It was a brief but hilarious moment for the streamer and his audience.

Though HasanAbi would return to his normal conversation about current events after his laughter, it was pretty clear that the streamer and his audience were amused by the expert troll work by chat.

As of this live stream, Hasan also helped raise $1.2M for recovery efforts in Turkey after the most recent, devastating earthquake.

