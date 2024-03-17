Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test (CBT3) web event: How to get passes and more

The Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test is accepting registrations, and developer HoYoverse has released a series of events to engage the playerbase (and offer more entries). A new web event, titled “In the Sandbox” has been released, offering participants a survey of sorts in exchange for standing a chance at winning a set number of CBT3 passes.

Read on to learn more about this Zenless Zone Zero web event.

Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test: In the Sandbox web event details

As detailed in the official Twitter/X post above, you will have to head to the web event's official page. To obtain Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test passes, make sure to follow the steps in sequence:

Once you enter the website, log in using your HoYoverse account.

Click on the “Start Test” button.

You will be presented with a survey of sorts. Answer all 10 questions to proceed.

End the survey and head on to the Lucky Draw (marked with a gift box icon) to test your luck.

To obtain more entries in the Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test lucky draw web event, you will have to complete the following set of activities:

Register for the web event.

Pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero.

Share your test results after completing the test.

Share the event promo pic.

Visit the official ZZZ website.

Additionally, it is recommended to keep the following general pointers in mind:

The web event is set to run until March 24, 2024 (11:59, UTC +8).

The rewards on offer in the Lucky Draw include merchandise, a HoYoLAB avatar frame and 2000 Amplifying Test passes.

Merchandise winners should make sure to enter relevant details before the web event concludes.

The final list of winners is subject to the discretion of HoYoverse.

For more esports news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.